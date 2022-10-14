CATHERINE CLAY PENS HER PASSIONATE MOMENTS DURING HER LIFE IN HER NEW BOOK SERIES
Author Catherine Clay writes about the bacchanal delights in her mask of Agamemnon life in the books 101 Shades of Clay: Vol I Genesis & Vol II Song of SongsYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strong woman that knows exactly what she wants and needs is one of society’s biggest enemies. This is a sad and known truth, and author Catherine Clay is living proof of such testaments, showcased in her books "101 Shades of Clay: Vol I Genesis" and "Vol II Song of Songs" voracious accounts of a woman's carnal desires.
"101 Shades of Clay: Vol I Genesis" is the first book in Catherine’s new enlightening series on a woman’s sensual desires. They are epic, Shakespearean and courageously written a modern day “Canterbury Tales”, "Vol II Song of Songs" are sensual accounts in honor of Anaïs Nin’s Little Birds, grandstanding
intense moments shared between her loves. All coming from the woman who wrote the first article on "The Gentle Art of Female Ejaculation" for the internet in 1997.
In the chapter “Dearly Beloved”, Catherine writes, “I’m celebrating the life I shared with my husband and the deepest, saddest, darkest holes in my heart… an 8th sea of tears to leave behind and it’s only been 5 years of this Unbearable Lightness of Being… It’s hard for me to keep going back trying to make sense of this all.”
Both "101 Shades of Clay’s" are true pieces of American literature art and books of devotion; love, compassion, and understanding. A challenge for all involved, as its pages reveal the most unconventional and hard, intimate truths we do not learn about life until we are forced into submission.
In her bio, Catherine writes, “While sexpurts were spurting I was out in the field staging many a frolicking battle.” We had a very satiating sex life so these books need to be snuggling with your Kama Sutra being blueprints for her sexual pleasure...”
Agreed by those in the know, all in search of learning the 20 different types of orgasms a woman can have need "101 Shades of Clay."
Catherine Clay has the oldest online diary that started in ‘92 as OneOpinionatedBitch.Com and flourished in ‘97 with DearDementedDiary.Com. She takes great pride born on Marilyn Monroe's birthday, to kick off June demonstrating her PRIDE, love, understanding, and compassion for being lucky in love and exhibiting a Lust for Life because of the beautiful women who came before her.
"101 Shades of Clay Vol II Song of Songs" ebook is exclusively available at InksAndBindings.Com and Catherine.Sex. Also in print on Amazon (he takes 35%) together with Catherine’s other works mostly available on DearDementedDiary.Com.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the stratosphere! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce masterpieces of art for the universe through power of books, one at a time.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located in sunny California. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the entertainment spotlight.
