Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,977 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken Participates in a Conversation with Hoover Institution Director and 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in a conversation on the evolution and importance of technology, diplomacy, and national security with Hoover Institution Director and 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. EDT / 10:45 a.m. PDT at the Hoover Institution in Stanford, CA.

The event will be open press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept .

For additional information and to RSVP, please contact Jeff Marschner at jmarsch@stanford.edu.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken Participates in a Conversation with Hoover Institution Director and 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.