Secretary Blinken Participates in a Conversation with Hoover Institution Director and 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in a conversation on the evolution and importance of technology, diplomacy, and national security with Hoover Institution Director and 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. EDT / 10:45 a.m. PDT at the Hoover Institution in Stanford, CA.

The event will be open press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept .

For additional information and to RSVP, please contact Jeff Marschner at jmarsch@stanford.edu.