America’s Boating Channel Will Feature WSF Videos in New Smart TV Offerings

Water Sports Foundation America's Boating Channel

Extensive Catalog Substantially Increases Video Content for On-Demand App and Linear Channel Now in Development

America’s Boating Channel will become the first television channel fully dedicated to boating -- encompassing boating lifestyle sports, news, and entertainment genres -- as well as boating safety.” — Kathy Strachan

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) to include the WSF’s extensive catalog of boating safety videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings. The WSF is a U.S. Coast Guard boating safety non-profit grant recipient with an extensive library of more than 175 video PSAs covering nearly every boating safety subject.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons.

“We are thrilled to add WSF’s wide-ranging videos on topics including life jackets, boating under the influence (BUI), engine cut-off switches (ECOS), boating safety for paddle sports, sailing, and personal watercraft (PWCs), as well as boating safety testimonials from marine industry personalities to both our smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel,” said Kathy Strachan.

WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons commented, “We’re excited to help America’s Boating Channel promote recreational boating safety by making our extensive boating and paddling safety video library available. One boating fatality is one too many, so in our opinion, there’s never enough promotion of safer boating practices. Having additional exposure of this effective educational material is critical to improving recreational boating safety in America.”

Strachan added, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boater education videos is now underway. As the first television channel fully dedicated to boating, we will distribute a broader mix of higher appeal video content encompassing boating lifestyle sports, news, and entertainment genres. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

About Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Water Sports Foundation is the non-profit educational arm of the Water Sports Industry Association. Since 2011, the WSF has successfully managed boating safety outreach projects as a U.S. Coast Guard non-profit grant recipient. The Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered through congressional action provides funding for the U.S. Coast Guard’s recreational boating safety non-profit grants program.

