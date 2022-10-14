Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~6% During 2023-2033; Increasing Instances of Urinary Incontinence to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Research Report by Research Nester are Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast Corp., CooperSurgical Inc., MedGyn Products, Inc., Cousin Biotech, Caldera Medical, Inc, Betatech Medical, FEG Textiltechnik MbH, and other key market players.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Size:

By the end of 2033, the global market for female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices is anticipated to generate revenues of USD 1200.3 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. Additionally, the market garnered USD 667.1 million in revenue in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing number of treatments for female stress urinary incontinence across the world. In 2019, it has been noted that more than 280,000 procedures are carried out annually.

In addition to this, the increasing government initiatives to promote awareness regarding female stress urinary incontinence is predicted to boost market growth during the forecast period. It was found that in order to deliver evidence-based community health information and boost community health resiliency, the United States established a "Women's Health Awareness (WHA)" inside the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Further, the rising investment by key market players and the healthcare sector in the field of research and development is anticipated to drive market growth.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Electrical stimulation segment to dominate the revenue graph

Hospitals sub-segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Increase in Instances of Urinary Incontinence and Rising Prevalence of Medical Disorders to Boost Market Growth

The rising cases of urinary incontinence across the world is estimated to propel market growth. It was observed that the incidence of urinary incontinence in women ranged between 10%-65%. Further, stress incontinence is becoming more common in the geriatric population as old age females are more prone to acquire chronic illnesses which can lead to urine incontinence. Therefore, the growing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices are expected to sell better as a result of medical disorders including Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular damage, loss of rectum storage capacity, and many others. Additionally, the rising prevalence of these medical disorders across the world is estimated to boost market growth during the forecast period. As the global estimates in 2019, over 8.5 million people have Parkinson’s disease doubled in 25 years.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Regional Overview

The global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth in the North America Region

As of 2022, the market in the North American area has the largest market share of 41%. Further, the market is estimated to gain noteworthy market share over the forecast period owing to the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing spending on healthcare in the region. It was noticed that in 2020, American healthcare expenditures were USD 4000 billion. Additionally, the strong presence of key market players and rising female population to drive market growth in the region.

Increasing Neurological Diseases to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant market growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing burden of neurological diseases which in turn predicted to raise the cases of urinary incontinence. For instance, in 2019, 64.4 million people in southeast Asia and 85 million people in western pacific regions were diagnosed with neurological disorders. In addition to this, the increasing awareness among the people regarding urinary incontinence and improving healthcare facilities in the region are predicted to drive market growth over the estimated time period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals Gynecological Clinics Home Care Settings



Out of these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size by the end of 2033 and to grow further over the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare infrastructure across the globe. It was found that the total number of all U.S hospitals was 6,093 in 2022. In addition to this, the increasing patient pool in the hospital and rising awareness among the people regarding the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment of the disorder is anticipated to boost the segment’s growth.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, Segmentation by Type

Urethral Sling

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Catheters

Among these, the electrical stimulation devices segment holds the largest market share of 54.42% as of 2022 and is predicted to gain significant market share over the forecast period owing to their ease of operation, and cost-effectiveness with the great convenience of being self- administered at home. Further, the segment growth is projected based on the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal and central nervous system illnesses, which are the leading causes of urinary incontinence. According to World Health Organization, every year around 1.71 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal issues, with 568 million of those suffering from lower back pain, and up to 1 billion people get affected by neurological disorders.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Sling Systems

Pessaries

Injectable Urethral Bulking Agents

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market that are profiled by Research Nester are Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast Corp., CooperSurgical Inc., MedGyn Products, Inc., Cousin Biotech, Caldera Medical, Inc, Betatech Medical, FEG Textiltechnik MbH, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

In June 2022, Leva, a pelvic health system to treat women with urinary incontinence, has been accepted by researchers, according to Renovia Inc.

In October 2018, Solyx, a one-incision incision sling device, was successful in treating women with stress urinary incontinence, according to Boston Scientific Corporation.





