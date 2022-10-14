RIDE Advisory Group and Wyoming State Board of Education to Discuss the RIDE Initiative and the Profile of a Graduate









CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will meet jointly on October 21, 2022. The SBE will convene its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. with the RIDE Advisory Group joining at 10 a.m.

The RIDE Advisory Group was established in November 2021 with a goal to help elevate Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system to a position of national leadership. It anticipates delivering its final recommendations to Governor Gordon in November.

The SBE’s Profile of a Graduate sought to determine what an ideal K-12 education system should produce in terms of a Wyoming graduate and, in turn, use the profile to identify graduation standards and create a more aligned educational system in Wyoming.

Both statewide education initiatives have relied heavily on honoring the voices of Wyoming stakeholders in forming recommendations that align with the ideals of the state. Both also seek to ensure an education system that is focused on the future success of students and the state. Each of these initiatives have received input from thousands of Wyoming citizens. Discussion at the joint meeting of the RIDE Group and SBE will include identifying areas in which the two initiatives intersect and support moving Wyoming’s education system forward.

In other SBE business, the board will consider a waiver from the Prairie View Charter School for an alternative school year calendar and a Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) application agreement from Sheridan College.

The meeting will be held at the University of Wyoming - Casper Campus, 125 College Drive #163, Room UU322 in Casper. The public can attend in-person or virtually via the Zoom online platform, with an opportunity for public comment scheduled for the beginning and close of the meeting. To attend virtually, register in advance. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

