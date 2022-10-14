Smart for Life Featured by New to the Street

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL ("Smart for Life" or the "Company"), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide announced that a series of interviews hosted by New to the Street featuring A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Founder and Chairman, and Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer will begin airing on national television, including Bloomberg and Fox Business.



"Having completed five material acquisitions in just the last year alone, there are significant ongoing corporate developments, and we are honored that Smart for Life will be featured in a series of interviews hosted by New to the Street that will air on national television. These interviews provide an avenue to inform the investment community about our ever-expanding line of Health & Wellness products," stated Mr. Cervantes. "Given our dynamic growth through material accretive acquisitions, we continue to expand our reach and market penetration across the United States and around the world."

A link to the program is available at: https://newtothestreet.com/smart-for-life-interview-new-to-the-street

Each show will air on New to The Street's syndicated televised outlets, including Newsmax TV, Fox Business Network, and on Bloomberg TV. In addition, these shows will be streamed online at www.newtothestreet.com.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company's manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

