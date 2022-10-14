The Government of Canada is investing in new active transportation infrastructure in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

LOGY BAY-MIDDLE COVE-OUTER COVE, NL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Denis Hickey, Mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, announced $20,000 in federal funding for the planning and design of new active transportation infrastructure in the community.

Funding will support the planning and design of a trail system throughout the town to provide safe and dedicated spaces for walking and cycling. The design of the trails will consider how to improve access to important destinations within the community and will position Kelly Park, the hub of the community, as the focus of the system. In response to resident feedback, this design work will establish a foundation for implementation by providing cost estimates and schedules for constructing trail connections.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), which supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

Quotes

"By enabling residents to get around town by walking, rolling, or biking, we are creating stronger, healthier communities. This design and planning work will inform Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove's approach to active transportation and ensure that it can serve the greatest number of residents."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is pleased to partner with Infrastructure Canada to support this worthwhile project. The $20,000 in federal funding through the Active Transportation Fund will support the planning and design of a trail system throughout the town to provide safe, dedicated spaces for walking, cycling and exercise. This funding will lay the groundwork for the creation of a trail system that will support and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, plus provide connectivity to important destinations within the community."

His Worship Denis Hickey, Mayor of Logy Bay - Middle Cove - Outer Cove

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation provides tangible benefits to communities, shortening commute times for families, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

