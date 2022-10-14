Submit Release
Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for October of $0.0530 per Unit

TSX Symbol: RIB.UN

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund is pleased to announce that a cash distribution of $0.0530 per unit has been declared. The monthly distribution equates to an annualized distribution rate of 5.30% on an initial subscription price of $12.00 per unit. The distribution is payable on November 15, 2022 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2022.

About Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:

The Fund will seek to achieve the following investment objectives: (i) to provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions targeted to be 5.3% per annum on the original issue price of $12.00 per unit; and (ii) to maximize total returns for unitholders while preserving capital in the long term.

About Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc.:

Ridgewood is an independent investment manager that manages approximately $1.2 billion in assets for a diversified client base of high net worth individuals, foundations/endowments, First Nation mandates and institutional accounts, of which approximately $950 million is invested in fixed income assets.

SOURCE Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund

