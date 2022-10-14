With Green Energy being the buzzword, Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market is set to reach US$ 18.09 Bn at a CAGR of 8.5% during forecast of 2022-32, says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The electric vehicle motor market is projected to grow by 6.8x by 2032. China electric vehicle motor market is projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 86.5 Bn in the upcoming decade. Total sales of EV motors in the Germany are projected to grow by 6.2x

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle motor market is worth US$ 8.68 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 18.09 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Electric vehicles are being increasingly asked for due to strict government regulations regarding carbon emissions. As per the European Climate Foundation, employment, with the expansion of electric vehicles, would cross 850K by the year 2030. Thus, increasingly adopting high-performance motors in the electric vehicles is bound to take the electric vehicle motor market to a new 'High' in the forecast period.

At the same time, high maintenance costs coupled with higher initial costs on the part of electric motor are bound to restrain the market going forward.

Though there are complexities involved, the electric vehicles are helpful in the long run. As renewable energy resources are depleting, electric vehicles are a good alternative. Electric vehicle motor market is an ancillary market to electric vehicles market. With exorbitant demand for electric vehicles, the electric vehicle motor market is expected to grow on an unstoppable note in the years to come. Future Market Insights has etched these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled "Electric Vehicle Motor Market".

Key Takeaways from Electric Vehicle Motor Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US alone contributing for more than 90%. This data, however, pertains to the year 2021. It could lose 162 BPS points by the year 2032, which would take its share to 89.7%.

holds the largest market share with the US alone contributing for more than 90%. This data, however, pertains to the year 2021. It could lose 162 BPS points by the year 2032, which would take its share to 89.7%. Europe is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% in electric vehicle motor market in the forecast period with Germany expected to witness growth 6 times in 2032 to the year 2022. Luxury electric vehicles are expected to rule the roost.

is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% in electric vehicle motor market in the forecast period with expected to witness growth 6 times in 2032 to the year 2022. Luxury electric vehicles are expected to rule the roost. Coming to the Asia-Pacific , China is expected to create a lucrative opportunity worth US$ 86.5 Bn between 2022 and 2032. The government has also started giving subsidies to facilitate the proliferation of electric vehicles.

, is expected to create a lucrative opportunity worth between 2022 and 2032. The government has also started giving subsidies to facilitate the proliferation of electric vehicles. AC motors holds the largest market share and the status quo will continue even in the forecast period due to stronger grip provided on the bumpy routes.

"With environmentally-friendliness being the top priority, the electric vehicle motor market is bound to grow at an astounding rate in the forecast period", says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Motors

Mabuchi Motors, in June 2021 , declared finishing 100% acquisition of Electromag SA for CHF 0.1 Mn or US$ 0.11 Mn .

, declared finishing 100% acquisition of Electromag SA for or . Wolong Electric, in March 2020 , did acquire small industrial motors' business of GE for US$ 160 Mn with the objective of helping it to obtain a significant position in the market.

, did acquire small industrial motors' business of GE for with the objective of helping it to obtain a significant position in the market. Nidec Corporation, in February 2020 , tabled 2 novel traction motor systems; viz 50 kW Ni50Ex and 200 kW Ni200Ex based on original 150 kW E-Axle (100% integrated traction motor system encompassed with a reduction gearbox, an electric motor, and an inverter).

, tabled 2 novel traction motor systems; viz 50 kW Ni50Ex and 200 kW Ni200Ex based on original 150 kW E-Axle (100% integrated traction motor system encompassed with a reduction gearbox, an electric motor, and an inverter). WEG, in October 2019 , installed LV electric motor plant in Hosur ( India ). This new-fangled 13K square meter facility holds the capability of manufacturing 250K electric motors/year.

, installed LV electric motor plant in Hosur ( ). This new-fangled square meter facility holds the capability of manufacturing electric motors/year. Allied Motion Technologies, in May 2019 , came up with EnduraMax 75i Series, brushless DC motor comprising an all-digital integrated drive. The application areas include AGV vehicle traction/steering, rotary/linear actuators, medical patient-handling equipment, mobile HVAC blowers, pumps, and material handling systems.

, came up with EnduraMax 75i Series, brushless DC motor comprising an all-digital integrated drive. The application areas include AGV vehicle traction/steering, rotary/linear actuators, medical patient-handling equipment, mobile HVAC blowers, pumps, and material handling systems. ABB, in March 2019 , floored stainless steel motors to address food and beverage plants. This motor is capable of forbearing high pressure spray with complete compatibility with the high standards.

, floored stainless steel motors to address food and beverage plants. This motor is capable of forbearing high pressure spray with complete compatibility with the high standards. TECO Westinghouse ( Canada ), in January 2018 , announced entering into new distribution partnership with Westech Industrial for gaining access to uncharted and new markets all over Canada .

Key Players:

Tesla Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

Bosch Mobility

Siemens AG

Nidec Motor Corporation

ABB Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Magna International

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi Astemo

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

BYD

Mahle GmBH

Vitesco Technologies

Key Segments Covered in Electric vehicle motor Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

By Power:

Up to 100kW

101-200kW

Above 200kW

By EV Type:

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the electric vehicle motor market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (AC and DC), by power (up to 100 kW, 101-200 kW, and above 200 kW), and by EV type (HEV, BEV, and PHEV).

