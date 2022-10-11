New to The Street / Newsmax Announces Episode #396, Nine Corporate Interviews Airing Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax announces its 396th show lineup, which features the following nine (9) Corporate interviews, airing Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10-11 AM ET:



1). The Sustainable Team's SGTM ($SGTM) interviews with Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant.

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s TNXP ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

3). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

4). Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s FLES interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Mikra Cellular Sciences ' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

7). HCM Staffing & Consulting 's (HCM) interviews with Eddie Bright, Jr. CEO, and Love Malone, Director of Operations.

8). VRM BioLogik Group's interviews with Ken Bellamy, President, and Kellie Walters, CEO.

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ).

New to the Street's TV Host Jane King interviews The Sustainable Green Team's SGTM ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant. From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Tony explains the Company's business in providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for several industries. As a holding Company with many wholly-owned subsidiaries, SGTM can develop and deploy innovative solutions to mitigate waste and other byproducts. For 35 years, one of SGTM's subsidiaries was the first to take naturally occurring iron oxide pigments and formulate colored mulch products. Other sustainable solutions and products continue at SGTM's multiple locations because of its management's strong leadership and dedicated team. SGTM successfully works with municipalities in arbor culture and storm recovery, creating comprehensive waste solutions. From the abundance of green waste worldwide, SGTM can handle the waste, making it into usable and friendly products. SGTM creates soils, mulches, and lumber products from green reusable waste. The Company entered into collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM's management will continue to aggressively seek partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNXP ($TNXP), is at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, Seth informs viewers that the FDA approved an IND clearance for TNX-601 for human depression. The Company is developing a time-released pill, a once-a-day dose, as a new first-line potential treatment for those inflicted with depression. The pill's formulation uses the compound tianeptine. Europe, Latin America, and Asia countries for about 30-years used this compound to treat those depressed. Johnson & Johnson, about 15 years ago, acquired a company to move forward with necessary U.S. FDA studies and clinical approvals to use tianeptine, but their efforts stopped. TNXP anticipates moving TNX-601's IND stage forward to a Phase 2 trial sometime beginning of next year, 2023. Tonix has many pipeline drugs in development. Its lead product TNX-102 SL completed its first part of its Fibromyalgia FDA Phase 3 clinical trial and is moving forward with all the necessary FDA rules with the expectation to achieve a new drug approval status. Two-thirds of Long-Covid patients have multi-site pain, similar to those who have Fibromyalgia. Tonix is moving forward with an FDA Phase 2 Long-Covid prevail study for its TNX-102 SL . Also, those with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) could use TNX-102SL if approved to treat accordingly. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is developing many drugs to treat central nervous system disorders and diseases. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the New York Stock Exchange studio talks with Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay . As the first-of-its-kind platform, anyone can buy goods and services using GOLD. Glint Pay sends a debit MasterCard available for everyday purchases. Jason describes the account holder as owning their private GOLD standard with an allocated GOLD holding. After funding the account with fiat currencies, the account holders buy GOLD, stored in a Brinks vault in Switzerland, and Lloyds of London insures it. With each purchase made, that portion of GOLD, in real-time, is deducted from the account holder's allocated position. Because of geopolitical pressures attributed to the current Ukraine-Russia war in Europe and from global economic shortfalls, many are flocking to owning GOLD. Jason says that the strong U.S. dollar is the main reason GOLD prices fluctuate, but with about $31T in U.S. debt, GOLD prices should rise upwardly in the long run. Glint pay attracts new account holders who understand the power of owing GOLD. With the Glint Pay App , account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees; download the app . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace Studio, Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. 's FLES CEO, Christopher Davenport, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Throughout the interview, Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com . He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. The technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and seller sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers & sellers. The platforms network effect is a powerful form of customer acceptance. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen Q.R. code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

On the New to The Street show, Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), returns. He gives TV Host Jane King and viewers an overview of Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s Sekur® cybersecurity products and talks about hacking problems coming out of North Korea. The North Koreans are attacking LinkedIn with posts full of malware to steal data. You think you are getting a business referral, so you hit the link, and your device becomes compromised. Years ago, open-source platforms allowed software developers to share code creating usable solutions to grow the reaches of technology. It was an acceptable method at the time, but now, open-source platforms, the majority used by "Big Tech", are where stolen code gets manipulated; favorite ways for hackers to create a nefarious campaign to steal data. Be careful about all those supposed "Free-Apps"; a virus code is waiting to infect your devices. Sekur is a closed-loop platform with an encryption layer of security not available using open-platform products. SekurMail and SekurMessenger, along with its other cybersecurity products, Sekur can offer its end-users a complete privacy solution. Because Sekur operates on a closed-source, code is unavailable for manipulation, causing hacks. Many understand the benefits of subscribing to Sekur's software solutions, which shows in the Company's financial results. Alain expects financial results in Q3 to be higher than Q2 from the increases in subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms . The Company lowered marketing expenses, and management believes its Q4 results should continue to be strong from subscriber increases. The Fundamental Research Report (FRC Report ), dated September 8, 2022, provides a comprehensive report about the Company's current and future operational status. Q1 2023, Alain sees more upside growth and anticipates net profitability in 2025. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. hosts its services in Switzerland, benefiting from the stringent Swiss Privacy laws. It uses a closed-source proprietary technology on an independent and military-grade encrypted platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street re-airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF. Faraaz provides viewers with an update about Mikra's operations and on its CELLF™ product that enhances humans' microscopic cellular activities. Demand is up as product acceptance continues, gaining more customers, and Mikra continues to increase production output to meet this demand. Faraaz talks about clinical studies on CELLF with data suggesting that the nutraceutical can offset the issues associated with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), known as "Brain Fog". Many with long-Covid afflictions complain about "Brain Fog," with many physicians not understanding the best way to treat the problem. CELLF is a product with high concentrations of organic minerals and vitamins that target cellular activities through Mikra's novel cellular delivery system. CELLF is a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, produced in small batches to ensure quality control standards that eliminate oxidation issues common with competitor products. Determined to change health care practices, which account for treatments after illness onset, Faraaz believes preventative products like CELLF can produce long-lasting good health. More products are in the Mikra pipeline, one of which is soon to come to market, an athletic product designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times from solid performances. If you wake up after 8 hours of sleep feeling sluggish and seem to lose energy midday, CELLF could be the answer. Mikra sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ . The segment originally aired on October 2, 2022.

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, New to The Street airs the HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) interviews with Eddie Bright, Jr. CEO, and Love Malone, Managing Director of Operations. TV Host Jane King and viewers get an understanding of HCM's business which develops human resource programs for their clients. From workforce recruitment, personnel placements, training courses, educational programs, and other methods, HCM helps employers retain, maintain, retrain, and grow their employment needs. Eddie talks about DEI, which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and how DEI is now very important for their clients' human resource culture. Companies now focus on growing their business in underserved areas by hiring people from those communities. Clients who are more in touch with underserved communities, who buy their products and services, see enormous benefits from hiring those who live in those communities. A business can innovate, maintain employee retention and enjoy community participations when a DEI is understood and executed in a human resource plan accordingly. Love describes how HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) refer students and graduates to potential employers while utilizing contacts with fraternities and sororities. Eddie and Love think and network differently, discovering new ways to attract talent to a client's operation. Their clients need an excellent human resource plan which attracts the right talent and has resources that can upskill existing employees. HCM Staffing & Consulting is a human resource solution creating a DEI culture that significantly enhances workplace atmosphere for the betterment of the employer and their employees. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) - https://hcmscg.com/ .

New to The Street is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interviews with Ken Bellamy, President, and Kellie Walters, CEO from the VRM BioLogik Group . Talking with TV Host Jane King, Kellie explains the Company's history and business. For over 30 years, VRM BioLogik Group has developed and deployed low-cost scalable agricultural systems designed to improve soil nutrients and other farming solutions. Each year, farmable acreage diminishes due to economic and environmental reasons, and as the world population expands, the need for food increases exponentially. Farmers who plant and replant crops eventually deplete soils of vital nutrients, which reduce crop yields. Because humans need to consume proteins for healthy lives, feed crops are a must to secure a robust food chain. Ken tells viewers that a friendship between the environment and humanity must achieve sustainable changes in the agricultural industry. His focus on soil richness and moisture enabled him to develop mechanisms for soils to overcome dryness and maintain nutrients. Ken successfully created a solution that produces water in dry soil (hydrosynthesis). The Company is aggressively focused on the U.S. agricultural market, looking to make "Friends" with U.S. farmland. VRM BioLogik Group operates worldwide, delivering ecological, social, and financial benefits to farmers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ .

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ). In this week's segment, Alain and T.V. Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss what actions must occur when you are a victim from stolen data. Alain talks about a close colleague victimized by stolen data just before his interview. When you get hacked, and your data is now on the "Dark Web," you feel robbed and victimized. You must first contact all the financial centers where you maintain accounts, telling them to cancel and replace account numbers and cards. Next, immediately change all passwords and user account login info. And then contact a law firm that specializes in data security breaches. You have legal rights to protect data; if a business fails to secure your data, you could recover damages through legal pursuits. Sekur's suite of solutions provides companies and individuals with private and secure electronic communication platforms. Subscribers using SekurMessenger and SekurMail know they have a secure communication platform that eliminates hacking threats. Most people use "Free" emails and other social media platforms with limited or nonexistent security features. Those emails on open-source software platforms are prone to cybersecurity failures, with over 94% of hacks occurring from exposed email addresses. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms give a close-loop private communication available on iOS, Android, and web base. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, never collects, or sells data, never data mines, never logs I.P. addresses, and never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers. With military-grade encryption technology, Sekur subscribers know they have private communications. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: SEKUR15; a 15% savings on a yearly plan, and by getting the first two months free, a subscriber is saving 30% in total. The on-screen Q.R. code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. SGTM ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. SGTM ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP ($TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and to treat autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix's rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix's infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and Monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix's lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix's recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1 TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication. 2 TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication. 3 TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and Monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. 4 TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5 TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication. 6 TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts MasterCard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. FLES:

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. FLES, through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts ecommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps which they have operated for approximately 7 years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF, is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on ones' health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its business portfolio includes: CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search-and-discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM):

HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) for 25 years successfully placed technology talent in key positions across various industries. As a leading tech staffing firm with an extensive resume database and pipeline into this rapidly expanding field, it is always hiring new employees. HCM Staffing recruits best-in-class talent and develops programs to upskill and retain your existing talent. Companies in competitive markets are struggling to attract and retain top talent use HCM Staffing as an end-to-end provider whose trademarked processes simplify recruitment and personnel placement and customize strategies to align staff mindsets with expectations, skills, and behaviors through education, training, and personalized coaching experiences. From programmers to CIOs, HCM's success rate stands out as one of the best around - https://hcmscg.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

