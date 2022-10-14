Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,959 in the last 365 days.

Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation ACU will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2022 on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-458-4121. International callers may dial 646-828-8193. The confirmation code is 6823102. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>


You just read:

Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.