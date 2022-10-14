Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation ACU will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2022 on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-458-4121 . International callers may dial 646-828-8193. The confirmation code is 6823102. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

