Johnson's Sausage Shoppe Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Foods​

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 14, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer

MADISON, Wis. – Johnson's Sausage Shoppe ​in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12, 2022. The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include:

Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages

Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages

Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages

Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clam shell containers

The products were sold by Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), and Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.

