Johnson's Sausage Shoppe Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Foods
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 14, 2022
Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov
MADISON, Wis. – Johnson's Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12, 2022. The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include:
- Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages
- Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages
- Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages
- Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clam shell containers
The products were sold by Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), and Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.
USDA Recall Classifications
|Class I
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III
|This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
###
Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.