Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,910 in the last 365 days.

Johnson's Sausage Shoppe Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Foods​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 14, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – Johnson's Sausage Shoppe ​in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12, 2022. The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include:

  • Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages
  • Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages
  • Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages
  • Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clam shell containers 

The products were sold by Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), and Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson's Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I
 This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Johnson's Sausage Shoppe Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Foods​

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.