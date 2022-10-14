$3.9M Awarded in Senator Donnelly Grants to Provide Jobseekers with Training and Support for In-Demand Jobs 

Boston, MA — October 14, 2022 - Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced more than $3.9 million in grant funding through the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants. These grants are part of the ongoing effort by the Workforce Skills Cabinet to support additional capacity in ongoing sector-based employment programs that provide job training, placement, and retention services to 562 unemployed and underemployed Massachusetts residents.

“The regional strategy behind the Donnelly Grants was a team effort involving educators, workforce administrators, and economic development professionals that provides us with clear direction in promoting growth across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These targeted investments in workforce training have a positive impact on our business community, workers, and economy.”

Administered by Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, this grant initiative is funded through an appropriation for the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund (WCTF) in the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 State Budget (line item 7002-1075) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. In 2018, the Massachusetts Legislature voted to rename grant awards from the WCTF in memory of the late Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly, who was a steadfast champion of promoting workforce opportunities for people who might otherwise lack a pathway to economic stability.

“Sen. Donnelly was a dedicated advocate for Massachusetts’ working families by supporting better access to economic opportunity," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Partnerships like those funded through these grants reflect his legacy by providing job training that helps workers find more lucrative career pathways and assists businesses with the resources to fill critical positions.”

“We are committed to supporting our workforce and employers by providing job training In high-need sectors like finance, healthcare, the trades, biotech, and more, ” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “Our community partners and educators are so important in our efforts to help the unemployed and underemployed find good jobs that support their families and themselves.”

The Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants in this round of funding are awarded to:

Asian American Civic Association, Inc. (AACA), Boston - funding amount $344,200 - AACA is providing training and placement services to prepare 40 participants for banking and finance roles, including relationship manager, universal banker, customer service representative, and call center representative positions. They will partner with Citizens Bank and Eastern Bank.

Asian Women for Health, Somerville - funding amount $401,854 - Asian Women for Health is providing training and placement services to prepare 60 participants for community health worker positions. They will partner with Tufts Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Fenway Health Alliance.

Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston - funding amount- $500,000 - Boston Children’s Hospital is providing training and placement services to prepare 80 participants for mental health specialists services positions. They will partner with Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Mt. Auburn Hospital.

Building Pathways, Roxbury - funding amount $500,000 - Building Pathways is providing training and placement services to prepare 102 participants for positions including carpenter, laborer, operating engineer, cement mason, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, sheet metal worker, sprinkler fitter, and iron worker. They will partner with Consigli, Dimeo, Hub Foundation, Skanska, Suffolk, Turner, McDonald Electric, Sullivan & McLaughlin, American Plumbing & Heating, Corporate Mechanical, TG Gallagher, Marr Scaffolding Co., McCusker Gill, Ultra Services, and WL French.

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School (CCRTHS), Harwich - funding amount $211,491 - CCRTHS is providing training and placement services to prepare 48 participants for HVAC - construction positions, including specialty trade contractors. They will partner with W. Vernon Whiteley, Inc., Robie’s Heating and Cooling, E.F. Winslow, and Air Rite HVAC.

Community Servings, Inc., Boston - funding amount $500,000 - Community Servings, Inc. is providing training and placement services to prepare 42 participants for hospitality/food preparation and serving-related positions. They will partner with Boston College Dining Services and Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group.

DPV Transportation, Everett - funding amount $180,000 - DPV is providing training and placement services to prepare 24 participants for CDL Driver positions. They will partner with Boston Car Service and Rare Trucking 957 A 3 Inc.

Massachusetts BioTechnology Education Foundation, Cambridge - funding amount $1 million - Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation is providing training and placement services to prepare 126 participants for biomanufacturing technician and clinical trial associate positions. They will partner with Arranta Bio, Blueprint Medicines, Halloran Consulting, Alnylam, Bristol Myers Squibb, MassBiologics, and Corning Life Sciences.

MassHire North Shore Workforce Board, Salem - funding amount $319,880 - MassHire North Shore Workforce Board is providing training and placement services to prepare 40 participants for mental health counselor/specialist positions. They will partner with Beverly Hospital and Salem Hospital.

All grant award investments are matched with contributions of at least 30%. To learn more about the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants, please visit commcorp.org.

