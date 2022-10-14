PrimoHoagies Takes Holiday Giving to the Next Level with Season of Giving Giveaway through PrimoCares

Gourmet hoagie company to give away $1,000 to families in need leading up to the holidays

/EIN News/ -- WESTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season for giving! Over the last nine years, PrimoHoagies has been delivering holiday cheer to families and children in need through PrimoCares, the brand’s charitable organization supporting local communities. This year, PrimoCares is taking holiday giving to the next level, announcing today the launch of its Season of Giving Giveaway when the company will be donating $1,000 to a family in need every Friday from November 4 to December 23. Starting October 21, PrimoCares is accepting nominations for deserving families via PrimoCares.org. WMMR’s Anthony Gargano will announce the winners every Friday on air and PrimoHoagies will also highlight them on Facebook (@PrimoHoagies) and Instagram (@primohoagies).

“Supporting the communities we serve is a core part of our mission at PrimoHoagies,” said PrimoHoagies Owner, President and CEO Nicholas Papanier, Jr. “Since my father, Nicholas Papanier, Sr., created PrimoCares, we’ve had the pleasure of bringing joy to children during the holiday season. This year we are ready to make an even bigger impact for more communities and families as they face the added expenses of the holidays.”

Additionally, PrimoHoagies is continuing its annual holiday gift giving for children in need. Every year, beginning October 10 through December 24, customers at each PrimoHoagies location are asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The donations made on Halloween weekend, the busiest sales weekend of the year, are matched by PrimoHoagies and added to a fund that each location uses to purchase gifts on each child’s holiday wish list. The donations will be personally dropped off at St. Veronica’s School in North Philadelphia by Papanier, Jr. in early December.

About PrimoHoagies

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

About PrimoCares

PrimoCares is a charitable organization that was founded by executives at PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc. and is completely volunteer. Their goal is to help children in need within the PrimoHoagies Franchise neighborhoods. Connect with PrimoHoagies by following them on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

