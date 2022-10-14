Telemedicine Market is Projected to Reach US$ 242.02 Billion in 2028

The Telemedicine Market is expected to reach US$ 242.02 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the telemedicine market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The increasing need for remote patient monitoring services in developing countries, the growing patient pool in remote locations, rising medical tourism activities,

The surging prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases.

Favourable government initiatives designed to increase telemedicine implementation at the hospital and clinic level to optimize the healthcare facility.

However, a lack of knowledge and trust in the developing markets will further impede market expansion.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Service (Tele-consulting, Tele-monitoring, Tele-education/training),

(Tele-consulting, Tele-monitoring, Tele-education/training), By Type (Tele-hospital, Tele-home),

(Tele-hospital, Tele-home), By Specialty (Cardiology, Gynecology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Mental health, Others),

(Cardiology, Gynecology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Mental health, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Telemedicine Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The Prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

The market has been segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The segment growth can be attributed to the growing demand for crowns & bridges, rising cases of tooth loss, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Market Trends by Type

The Tele-Hospital segment witnessed the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 and is likely to register a healthy CAGR during the review period.

The global telemedicine market has been segmented into Tele-home and Tele-hospital. Due to the reduction in healthcare costs and time, the adoption of telemedicine services in hospitals will increase demand because of government funding and grants.

Market Trends by Service Type

The Tele-Consulting segment witnessed the largest market share of almost 40% in 2021 and is likely to register a healthy CAGR during the review period.

The global telemedicine market has been segmented into tele-consulting, telemonitoring, and tele-education/training. This is mainly ascribed rising growth of tele-consulting services due to a large number of self-quarantined populations at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby bolstering the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market accounted for the largest market share of more than 33% in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast timeline.

This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, the growing geriatric population, and increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine thereby proliferating the industry growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Telemedicine Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (The U.S)

AMD Global Telemedicine (The U.S)

American Well (The U.S)

BioTelemetry (The U.S)

Blue Sky Telehealth (The U.S)

Cerner Corporation (The U.S)

Cisco Systems (The U.S)

Eagle Telemedicine (The U.S)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S)

InSight (The U.S)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the telemedicine market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

