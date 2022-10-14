Remote Patient Monitoring Market is Projected to Reach US$ 229.4 Billion in 2028

The Remote Patient Monitoring Market is expected to reach US$ 229.4 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Remote Patient Monitoring Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the remote patient monitoring market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Remote patient monitoring helps to reduce healthcare costs and reduce the burden on medical resources.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among consumers such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, bronchitis, and diabetes coupled with expanding geriatric populace.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced solutions in the healthcare industry to treat infectious diseases.

The rapid urge in several hospitals to use telehealth to provide healthcare services remotely.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product (Software & Services, Devices),

(Software & Services, Devices), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Bronchitis, Diabetes, Infections, Others),

(Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Bronchitis, Diabetes, Infections, Others), By End-User (Hospital Based Patients, Ambulatory Patients, Home Healthcare),

(Hospital Based Patients, Ambulatory Patients, Home Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights

Market Trends by End-User Type

The Hospital-Based Patient segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2022.

The market has been divided into hospital-based patients, ambulatory patients, and home healthcare. The segment growth can be attributed to the prevalence of a large number of patients in the hospitals. The home healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR due to the increasing number of people interacting with the doctors at home coupled with convenience, availability of skilled staff, and cost efficiency.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance during the review period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding geriatric populace, and high demand for low-cost healthcare treatment.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a healthy growth rate on account of the rising number of people suffering from chronic diseases and the increasing adoption of digitally advanced solutions.

COVID-19 Impact on the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Abbott Laboratories (The U.S)

Mindray Medical International Limited (China)

Johnson & Johnson (The U.S)

GE Healthcare (The U.S)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (The U.S)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

OSI Systems, Inc. (The U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Smiths Medical, Inc. (The U.S)

Boston Scientific Corporation (The U.S)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the remote patient monitoring market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

