EAASI joins the UNGGIM-PSN to reinforce global partnerships

Brussels, 13 October 2022.- The European Association of Aerial Surveying Industries (EAASI) has recently become a member of the Private Sector Network of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UNGGIM-PSN). One of EAASI´s objectives is to serve as a platform for communication and cooperation to enact positive change in the aerial surveying industry. With this new partnership, the non-profit association aims to reinforce the global geospatial infrastructure, providing its specific expertise in aerial imagery.





“EAASI is delighted with this new alliance. Our members are the more significant actors in the generation of geodata from airborne platforms in Europe. Our datasets provide all users with actionable spatial intelligence for solving burning societal problems. We would like to collaborate with United Nations and private companies to share our knowledge and work together towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda”, says Dr. Simon Musäus, President of EAASI. “The aerial surveying industry can certainly assist with monitoring key indicators of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”





“The geospatial industry is making huge strides in technology advancement, application development, and implementation across varied economic sectors. UNGGIM–PSN represents an important component of the broad geospatial ecosystem and is committed to representing and supporting sustainable development goals (SDGs) and aligning itself with the values and purpose of commonality and cohesiveness of UNGGIM”, explained Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chair UN-GGIM PSN (CEO, Geospatial World).





The United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UNGGIM) was established in July 2011 by the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC), to strengthen international cooperation in the area of global geospatial information management.





Since its inception, UN-GGIM recognized the integral role of academic, research, and private sector stakeholders in promoting the global use of geospatial information for evidence-based decision-making. In 2016, the Academic and Private Sector Networks (UNCGGIM-PSN) was created to harness the potential of private companies in the development of policies, processes and good practices at the national and regional levels.





EAASI is attending the 2nd United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) in Hyderabad (India) this week. With an overarching theme "Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind", the Congress reflects on the importance of integrated geospatial information to support sustainable development. Dr. Musäus joined the side event ‘Geospatial Industry: Empowering United Nation’s Programs’ on Thursday 13th October 2022, which provided a platform for members of the UNCGGIM-PSN to engage, understand and support the implementation of geospatial technology and enhance its valuable impact to various priority UN programs.





“It is very encouraging for EAASI to see that the United Nations acknowledge that geospatial information is not just an enabler for our day-to-day activity, but a driver for innovation, development, and excellence in and across countries, bringing disruption to business models, and ultimately creating significant social and economic value. We are looking forward to collaborating with the PSN representatives and the Member States”, said Marcos Martínez-Fernández, Secretary General of EAASI.

EAASI was incorporated in 2019 and represents organizations in the European aerial surveying market. With the global aerial imaging market predicted to reach more than four billion dollars by 2025, EAASI aims to promote the benefits of aerial surveying, improve awareness of aerial survey data and maintain and promote best practices within the industry.





