Ashwagandha Extract Market Expected to Reach $𝟮.𝟱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 by 2031 | Drivers & Trends Analysis From 2022-2031

Ashwagandha extracts has been gaining significant traction in global market owing health benefits associated such as helping reduce blood sugar levels.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ashwagandha Extract Market was valued at $864.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $𝟮.𝟱 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭, growing at a 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟭.𝟰%from 2022 to 2031.Withania somnifera, a nightshade-family fruiting plant commonly known as winter cherry, is known as ashwagandha in Sanskrit. Similar to tomatillos and ground cherries, ashwagandha produces little orange berries in papery husks. Although ashwagandha berries are technically edible, the dried root is the component of the plant that is most in demand.

The COVID-19 epidemic had a positive effect on the market for ashwagandha extract in 2020. This was mostly ascribed to its positive effects on physical and mental wellbeing. People experienced both physical and mental illnesses during COVID-19, and as a result, more and more people began to adopt healthy lifestyles and consume functional and fortified food with natural ingredients. As a result of the aforementioned factors, ashwagandha extract sales increased during the COVID-19 period.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The players operating in the global ashwagandha extract industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Emami Limited, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, P&G, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Taos Herb Company and Unilever PLC.

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

According to the ashwagandha extract market trends, on the basis of application, the food and beverage segment was the considerable contributor to the market, with $154.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $516.8 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Ashwagandha has been increasingly been used in the food and beverages owing to its mental and physical benefits. For instance, it might encourage healthy sleep, lessen anxiety and stress, and even enhance cognitive functioning in some people.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for 45.9% market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%. Europe and North America are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 12.8% and 11.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

1) This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ashwagandha extract market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ashwagandha extract market opportunities.

2) The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3) Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4) In-depth analysis of the ashwagandha extract market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

6) Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7) The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ashwagandha extract market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

