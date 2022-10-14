Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – September 2022

MACAU, October 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP210.4 billion (USD26.02 billion) at the end of September 2022. The reserves decreased by 1.2% from the revised value of MOP212.9 billion (USD26.33 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-September 2022 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 83.4% of pataca M2 at end-August 2022.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 2.61 points month-to-month and 9.73 points year-on-year to 112.9 in September 2022, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.