IPIM leads MICE guests to local businesses Vitalising community economy of Macao

MACAU, October 14 - To make full use of the "MICE + Tourism" collaboration, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has continued to organise MICE business guests to visit small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the local community in recent years. From 2021 to September 2022, IPIM has brought nearly 8,000 MICE guests into various communities of Macao for sightseeing and consumption.

For instance, more than 1,300 business guests took part in the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) at the end of September this year. IPIM has organised community guided tours specifically for them to visit shops and restaurants in the local community, stimulating the peripheral industries such as retail and catering.

Local tourism and culture increase the attractiveness of Macao's MICE industry

Some people from the business sector pointed out that MICE guests have higher spending power and are more willing to try out new products. They participate in community guided tours during their business trips in Macao. If they are interested in the products of local SMEs, there could be opportunities for co-operation. They supported such arrangements to bring MICE guests into the local community.

Some MICE guests said that through this guided tour, they have learned better about the role of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), and they realised that PSCs are rich in resources and believed in the great potential of this market. In addition to participating in MICE events in Macao, they visited the local community in person, tried out the authentic local cuisine, experienced Macao’s unique charm derived from the mix of Chinese and Portuguese culture, enjoying a pleasant journey.

Giving full play to the "multiplier effect" of the MICE economy through community tours

IPIM continues to organise community guided tours for MICE events held in Macao. At the same time, through the “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support in Macao, IPIM provides diverse support for MICE organisers when they hold events in Macao.

From 2021 to September 2022, IPIM have organised nearly 8,000 MICE guests to visit various communities in Macao; according to different local festivals and events, different community tour routes are designed to enhance MICE guests’ stimulation to local SME businesses’ performance. This "multiplier effect" of MICE economy has benefited more districts and sectors of Macao.

Macao embraces further major MICE events in the 4th quarter of 2022

MICE events organised or co-organised by IPIM will take place in an orderly manner in the 4th quarter of 2022. These grand events include 3 major MICE events held at the same time during 20th-22nd October, namely the 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), Macao Franchise Expo (MFE) 2022, Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (PLPEX) 2022, Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (GMBPF) on 11-13 November, 2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MICEF) on 9 -11 December as well as three editions of “Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar”. These events aim to improve the synergy between MICE events and community economy, and work closely with local SMEs to explore business opportunities.