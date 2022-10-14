GIF participated in the virtual “Hong Kong-Macao AML/CFT Experience Sharing Meeting”

MACAU, October 14 - The Financial Intelligence Office (GIF) and the Hong Kong Joint Financial Intelligence Unit (HKJFIU) participated in the virtual “Hong Kong-Macao AML/CFT Experience Sharing Meeting” on 14th October 2022. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the AML cooperation mechanism between Hong Kong and Macao. Topics for discussion mainly focused on the latest revision of AML/CFT legal framework in Hong Kong and Macao, the overview of money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessment, recent trends of suspicious transactions with cross border nature and case sharing, etc.

Throughout the years, GIF worked closely with HKJFIU to share intelligence in relation to the suppression and prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, in order to mitigate the ML/TF risks caused by the cross-border movement of illicit funds. GIF will continue to cooperate with HKJFIU to enhance the effectiveness of risk control in AML/CFT regime, so as to safeguard the integrity of the financial system of Macao.

The officials attending the meeting included the Head of HKJFIU, Superintendent Leung Oi-lam, Chief Inspector Sin Chor-ka, Chief Inspector Tse Tsz-fung and Senior Inspector Tam Ming-chu from HKJFIU, and Director Chu Un I, Deputy Director Fong Iun Kei, Functional Chief Fong Iek Lou, Functional Chief Vong Man Ieng and other representatives from GIF.