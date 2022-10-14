Walmart to Expand Sales of Biomerica’s Aware® Breast Self Exam; Product will now be available in over 2400 Walmart stores

Simple at-home device to increase sensitivity in breast self-exams





/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today announced that under a General Merchandise Supplier Agreement with Walmart, the Company’s Aware® Breast Self Exam device will now be sold in over 2400 Walmart’s retail stores. In July, the Company announced that Walmart had begun selling the Aware product online through Walmart.com. Walmart has now determined to also sell Aware in-store, at approximately 50% of their retail store locations. Biomerica has received and shipped an Initial stocking order from Walmart, and the product should be on store shelves within weeks. The product retails for $19.95.

The Biomerica FDA cleared Aware® Breast Self Exam device is a revolutionary way for women to enhance tactile sensitivity to detect changes or irregularities in breast tissue, making breast self-exams easy and convenient. The Aware® device can facilitate an effective self-exam and can serve as a reminder to perform a breast self-exam every month.

Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica, commented, “Overcoming breast cancer is all about early detection. Our unique product provides a tool to assist women in potentially detecting breast abnormalities early. As one of the largest retailers in the world, Walmart provides unmatched visibility and distribution for this potentially life-saving product. We look forward to supporting Walmart in the roll-out, ensuring that as many women as possible have access to Aware®.”

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women. About 80% of breast cancers are detected because women themselves notice changes in their breasts[3], highlighting the important role that each woman can play in her own health. Unfortunately, every woman is potentially at risk, as over 70% of women diagnosed have no family history of breast cancer. Currently, there is no way to prevent breast cancer, so detecting the disease early is key to effective treatment. Early detection significantly improves the chances that breast cancer can be diagnosed and treated successfully. Survival rates are as high as 99% when the cancer is found early and is still localized in the breast. However, if the cancer has spread to the regional lymph nodes, the 5-year survival rate is 86%. [1,2] A Breast Self-Examination (BSE) is not a replacement for regular medical visits and periodic ultrasound or mammography. All three steps are important to finding breast cancer early. The importance of early detection cannot be overemphasized.

For further information about the Aware® Breast Self Exam Product, please visit https://AwareBSE.com.

Biomerica is in discussions with other partners for distribution of the Aware® Breast Self Exam product in the USA and markets outside of the U.S.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

