Pet Food Packaging Market Expected to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030 | Industry, Drivers & Trends Analysis From 2021-2030

The pet food packaging market size was valued at $9.4 billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pet Food Packaging Market," The pet food packaging market size was valued at $9.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The pet food packaging market has observed huge demand in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America has registered highest revenue growth in 2020 owing to increase in demand from pet care food and packaging sectors. Moreover, pet food consumption has grown as a result of growth in pet population, which has a beneficial influence on the pet food packaging sector. Furthermore, as animal health problems related to food items have grown, their owners have become more worried and seek for products with the greatest packaging that is both appealing and instructive.

Various market players have adopted strategies such as product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and agreement to expand their business and strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2021, PRO-EVP launched a multiwall bag, which are made from fiber-based renewable resources and paper/poly hybrid materials and are meant for sustainable pet food packaging. Similarly, PRO-DURA is a woven polypropylene bag series from the company that provides flexibility and durability. As a result, all such factors are expected to drive the global pet food packaging market.

Pet food packaging keeps items fresh, long-lasting, clean, and contamination-free. Concerns over pets' nutritional intake have prompted an increase in the production of diverse pet foods, as well as surge in demand for superior materials for pet food packaging. Applications of pet food packaging depends upon their use and operation in end user industries. For example, metal packing refers to a variety of enclosing and insulating materials comprised of steel or aluminum sheets. Metal packaging materials include aerosol and beverage cans, containers, barrels, drums, foil tops, and closures. Hence, such factors will drive the pet food packaging market growth during the forecast period.

In recent years, the pet adoption rate has increased in developed and developing countries. Pet owners want their pets to eat healthy foods and maintain their health as the humanization of pets continues. As more companies introduce premium pet food products, good packaging is necessary to safeguard and preserve the contents. For instance, in September 2020, Nestle Purina has launched recyclable flexible pouch packaging for pet food. This new pouch addresses a key challenge of simplifying plastic structures in order to make them recyclable, without compromising on the functionalities of food-grade packaging.

Paper and paperboard are a rapidly growing segment of the pet food packaging market that provide numerous benefits to end customers across a wide range of industries, including food, beverage, healthcare, and distribution centers. The growth in demand for corrugated container boards for packaging of fruits, vegetables, and food goods in commercial sectors has raised demand for paper and paperboard.

Furthermore, market key players have implemented various strategic moves such as product launch, collaboration, and partnership to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2021, Avon Pacfo Services LLP launched a packaging solution for pet and human food that is 100% biodegradable, recyclable, and effective. These are mostly utilized for long-distance packing and transportation. They produce a wide range of corrugated boxes, including standard RSC boxes and die-cut corrugated boxes. All such factors are expected to provide lucrative growth in the global market.

However, during the pandemic, various manufacturers in the pet food packaging market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of pet food packaging companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials also constricted supply of equipment of pet food packaging, which has negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of service pet food packaging companies.



