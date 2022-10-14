Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach USD 928.6 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in government support for research and development activities and surge in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global stem cell therapy market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The research and development activities were affected during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and lack of new investments.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stem cell therapy market generated $205.1 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $928.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and the Covid-19 pandemic impact. This report provides detailed information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups to help them devise strategies for gaining competitive edge and sustainable growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $205.1 million Market Size in 2031 $928.6 million CAGR 16.2% No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments covered Cell Source, Application, Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in government support for research and development activities Surge in healthcare expenditure Opportunities Increase in prevalence of diseases such as cancer New product launches associated to the stem cell therapy Restrains Limitations on the use of embryonic stem cells due to ethical concerns and high cost of stem cell therapy

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic made a negative impact on the stem cell therapy market, owing to disruptions and complexities in supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics processes. The costs and reimbursements related to the stem cell therapy were surged during the pandemic, owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed during pandemic.

The research and development activities were affected during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and lack of new investments. Many investors froze the investments for the uncertain period of time to cope up with the economic uncertainties.

Many medical procedures involving stem cell therapy were postponed due to focus on treatment of the Covid-infected patients and shift in hospital resources to Covid wards.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global steam cell therapy market based on cell source, application, type, and region. The research discusses segments along with their sub-segments to identify the largest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments for market players and startups. Market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segment are offered in the report to identify the steps that can be adopted for achieving the growth.

Based on cell source, the adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global stem cell therapy market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including musculoskeletal disorder, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular disease, and others.

Based on type, the autologous transplants segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the market, and is expected to dominate in 2031. However, the allogeneic transplants segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global steam cell therapy market analyzed in the research include Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novadip Biosciences, Mesoblast Ltd., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, and U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

