McGill Hose & Coupling Celebrates 60 Years in Business

McGill Hose and Coupling, Inc., a leader in industrial hose and fittings, held an open house on September 8th at their new 84,000 sq ft headquarters, fabrication center and retail store located at 45 Industrial Drive in East Longmeadow Massachusetts to celebrate their 60 year milestone.

The event was attended by employees, customers, vendors, supply partners, Massachusetts State Legislators and local chamber of commerce, and was an opportunity to introduce their newly expanded fabrication facility. The custom hose and fittings fabrication expansion allows them to better serve their customers metal hose fabrication, tube bending and PTFE hose fabrication needs- all under one roof. The McGill Team of welders and hose fabrication specialists were on hand to demonstrate their customization capabilities.

“Many of our competitors offer certain aspects of the customization and fabrication services we offer, but we are able to do it all – right under one roof,” states McGill Hose President Harry McGill.

The McGill Family received recognition from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by State Representative Brian Ashe for their contribution to the Commonwealth and the local business community.

“McGill Hose has always been focused on being a solution-based hose fabricator & supplier, and that is why this move is so important to us.” said Alex McGill, McGill Hose & Coupling’s Vice President . “We base our decisions on forward-thinking, customer focused analytics and experiences. By increasing our fabrication capabilities, in not only square footage and equipment, but also personnel; we are now better positioned to serve our current customers as well as new markets.”

About McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc.

Family-owned and operated since 1962, McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. is a leader in the distribution and fabrication of flexible hose, fittings, and fluid handling components. They specialize in high quality products and custom hose and fitting solutions serving many industries including; Industrial/Mechanical, Food/Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Fuel Transport/Transfer & Refinery, Government, Municipal, Aerospace, & OEM industries. McGill Hose & Coupling celebrates 60 years in business this year!

McGill is steadfast in their commitment to the distribution and custom fabrication of quality hose and fitting product solutions, value-added services, and offering the highest level of expertise in the industry. Their reputation for a knowledgeable sales team, dedicated & experienced fabricators and fast turnaround time for simple, high quality one-off solutions to high-volume orders. Along with their corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art fabrication facility in East Longmeadow Massachusetts, McGill Hose & Coupling also has two other New England locations in Woburn MA and East Providence RI.

To learn more about McGill Hose & Coupling and the services they offer, visit: https://www.mcgillhose.com/

McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. 45 Industrial Drive East Longmeadow MA 01028 United States (413) 525 3977 https://www.mcgillhose.com