Recent Poll by Tulchin Research Shows the Los Angeles Sheriff's Race is in a Dead Heat With 20% of Angelenos Undecided

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Campaign to Reelect Sheriff Villanueva announces a recent poll by Tulchin Research which shows the Los Angeles Sheriff's race is now tied, with over with over 20% of Angelenos still undecided.

An additional poll regarding Measure A confirmed similar opinions among likely voters. Both polls show a growing frustration with political corruption as well as increased concern for public safety. "We are gaining momentum and stronger than ever," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who recently announced endorsements from several local media outlets such as The Signal, The Compton Herald and Charging BigHorn.

When elected Sheriff four years ago, Sheriff Villanueva became the first candidate to unseat an incumbent LA Sheriff in over a century. Running on a campaign platform of "reform, rebuild and restore", Sheriff Villanueva began to immediately address challenges within the department that plagued it for so many years under previous administrations. The Sheriff wasted no time in tackling these problems, such as instituting policies that ban deputy "gangs", equipping all deputies with body-worn cameras, banning transfers to ICE and raising standards which helped diversify the leadership within the department (such as raising standards for internal promotions, new hires and senior command staff). Along with creating the most diverse senior command, Sheriff Villanueva's actions resulted in a dramatic reduction in use of force lawsuits against the department.

