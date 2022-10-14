Amid surge in Companion Bird Adoption and Availability of Customized Products, Bird Carriers Market is set to reach US$ 251 Million by 2032. Get updated data by FMI

The growing trend of humanization among pet adopters has had a positive effect on the global bird carrier market. the U.S. market for bird carriers is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2022 -2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bird carriers market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 116 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 251 Mn by 2032.



Factors such as increasing adoption of birds as pets and growing trend of humanization has led to an increase in the consumers-base of the global bird carriers market.

Similarly, availability of customized bird carriers is positively impacting growth of bird carriers market. Leading manufacturers are continuously introducing newer products and investing in research and development to increase their revenue share. This will bode well for the market during the forecast period.

Versatility of products and vibrant demands with regards to customizations have been a huge factor in attracting the consumer base towards the market. The bird carriers market is already an established one in majority of the developed countries.

However, penetration of bird carriers along with rise in bird adoption rates across emerging economies will provide a strong thrust to the global bird carriers market during the next decade.

Key Takeaways from the Bird Carriers Market Study:

Based on material type, fabric carriers segment is likely to be the most remunerative in the global bird carriers market during the forecast period.

By carrier size, demand for medium sized bird carriers is expected to grow at a strong pace during the assessment period.

The U.S. accounts for the largest revenue share of around ~ 30-35% of the global bird carriers market.

of the global bird carriers market. Sales of bird carriers are projected to grow at a steady pace across the U.K. during the forthcoming decade.

The bird carriers market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032.



“Firms that have focused on key details and adapted to the consumer needs have shown to be leading the sales charts in the global bird carriers market” – says the FMI Analys t.

Who is winning?

The leading companies in bird carriers market are looking to produce environmentally safe products. Further, they are focused on making the products fashionable, comfortable, compact and safe. Attention to detail along with customization of products give the leading firms a competitive edge in the global bird carriers market.

Key players in bird carriers market include Prevue Pet Products, Qiheng Pet Products Manufactory Co Ltd Company, Feiona, Pecute, HABOTEST, A&E Cage Company LLC, SM SunniMix, X-Zone Pet, Mcage, EntirelyPets Co., Beruru, vidaXL, YEUHTLL, VENCOMATIC BV, ROXELL, Zucami, Petco and others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global bird carriers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the bird carriers market based on Material Type (Plastic Carriers, Metal Carriers and Fabric Carriers), by Carrier Size (Small, Medium and Large), by Price Range (Mass and Premium), by Sales Channel (Wholesalers/Retailers, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Direct Sales, Bird Specialty Stores, Online stores, Others Sales Channel) and Region.

