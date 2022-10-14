Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Global Market Estimated To Grow At 26% Rate

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Global Market Report 2022”, the web content, search portals, and social media market grew from $541.13 billion in 2021 to $670.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The web content, search portals and social media market is expected to grow to $1,556.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%. Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market.

Key Trends In The Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Market

Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and effort taken for app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience.

Overview Of The Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Market

The web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising, subscriptions, and advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish and/or broadcast content on the internet exclusively, or operate websites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format (and known as web search portals), or operate websites that enable customers to interact, create and share content and information or provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Social Media, Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing And Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services

• By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Subsegments Covered: Social Media Advertisement, Social Media Subscription Content Streaming, Digital Publishing, Agencies SEO Services, Freelancer SEO Services

• By Geography: The global web content, search portals, and social media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google, Facebook, Tencent, Baidu, and Netflix.

