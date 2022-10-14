Measurabl Receives a 2022 CREtech Real Estate Tech Award

The company is recognized for advancing technology in the real estate industry

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG solution for real estate, was named a Grand Prize Winner in the Ninth Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs) for the Mid Market Growth category.



The award is presented by CREtech , the world’s leading community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector, in partnership with Colliers , a leading diversified professional services and investment management company.

Measurabl was recognized as a cutting-edge company that has played an integral role in advancing technology in the real estate industry. Among this year’s judges were leaders from Boston Properties, PGIM Real Estate, Jamestown, and Colliers.

“We are delighted by the recognition,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Founder and CEO. “We have worked closely with our customers and the real estate industry at large to deliver the essential digital tools and infrastructure needed to succeed in the ESG Era. I take this award as encouragement to keep up the good work, and continue supporting the industry in its transformation to a more profitable and sustainable business model.”

This is the second time Measurabl has been named a RETA grand prize winner. The award comes on the heels of Measurabl’s ESG Advisory Services and Asset Optimization launches. These new offerings and others aim to help real estate firms go beyond the data as they report on ESG performance and climate risk, evolve existing ESG strategies, set targets, and identify ways to continuously improve.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology solution for real estate. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, report and act on ESG data on more than 13 billion square feet of commercial real estate across more than 90 countries valued in excess of $2 trillion. Measurabl empowers customers to optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, drive decarbonization and secure sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt, and future proof its businesses. Our streaming, live/virtual events, and consulting platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes, and people to champion the world's largest asset class. Learn More: CREtech.com