Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group Names Heather N. Capp, Esq. as Managing Attorney

/EIN News/ -- TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce that Heather N. Capp, Esquire, has been named managing attorney. Ms. Capp's promotion comes in recognition of her dedication and commitment to the law, the Firm and our secular and non-secular clientele. Ms. Capp will continue to share the benefit of her years of family law experience with the Firm's clients as well as now focusing on the day-to-day operations and management of the associate attorneys. Ms. Capp is a graduate of Rutgers University and Albany Law School. She practices out of the firm's Toms River, NJ, and Red Bank, NJ, offices. 

Hope Knapp
CMO
hknapp@szllawfirm.com
732-240-9555

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


