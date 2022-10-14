Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,919 in the last 365 days.

AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022 financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on November 2, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results.

The call will be broadcast live via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Subhaash Kumar
skumar1@avidxchange.com
813-760-2309

Media Contact:
Olivia Sorrells
osorrells@avidxchange.com
386-848-3656


Primary Logo

You just read:

AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.