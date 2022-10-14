Acne Medication Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Acne Medication Market Report to be Driven by Advancements in Formulations in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acne Medication Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acne medication market, assessing the market based on its segments like therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne-type, distribution channel and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents:
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.9 billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2027): 15%
The acne medication market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of acne and skin conditions across the world. The rising demand for acne medication can be attributed to the rising adoption of an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle among the youth and middle-age population. Excessive sebum secretion and hormonal changes are common among teenagers and young adults, leading to acne.
Therefore, acne medication is necessary for the youth demographic. Meanwhile, increasing beauty standards with the advent of social media and the internet are augmenting the popularity of skin-care solutions, providing an impetus to the market. The rising investments of key players towards enhancing acne medication solutions are expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Acne vulgaris or acne is a common skin condition when hair follicles are plugged with dead skin cells and oil, causing whiteheads, pimples or blackheads. Although acne affects people of all ages, it is more prevalent among teenagers and young adults. Acne medication is used to treat the condition and it works by clearing away bacteria and drying up excess oils that lead to acne.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents:
The acne medication market, on the basis of therapeutic class, can be segmented into:
Retinoids
Antibiotics
Salicylic Acid
Benzoyl Peroxide
Others
On the basis of formulation, the market can be categorised into:
Topical Medications
Oral Medications
Based on type, can be segmented into:
Prescription Medication
Over-The-Counter Medication
On the basis of acne type, the market can be categorised into:
Non-Inflammatory Acne
Inflammatory Acne
Based on distribution channel, can be segmented into:
Retail Stores
Pharmacies
Online
The regional markets for acne medication include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Among these, North America represents a significant share of the global acne medication market.
Market Trends
Extensive research and development activities in the retinoids segment is expected to aid the market growth as it is highly efficient in clearing pores in order to treat moderate to severe acne. Progress in inflammatory acne medication research is expected to reduce the scarring and pain associated with the condition.
Furthermore, the rising disposable incomes in emerging markets like China, India and Argentina are expected to further enhance the product demand. The rapid technological advancements and increasing investments by the key players to develop innovative solutions with the advanced formulations are anticipated to significantly contribute to the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Almirall, S.A, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Galderma S.A. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
