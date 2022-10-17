Love, Bonito Introduces cheak with Acquisition of Activewear Brand butter.

From Left to Right: Dione Song (CEO of Love, Bonito); Rachel Lim (Co-founder of Love, Bonito); Olivia Yiong (Co-founder of cheak); Tiffany Chng (Co-founder of cheak) From Left to Right: BaseCore® Piper Bra and Classic Leggings (Moon) and BaseCore® Duo Bra and Classic Biker Shorts (Moon) From Left to Right: BaseFlex® Curve Tank and Flex Shorts (Wink) and BaseFlex® Asymmetric Bra and Flex Leggings (Penny)

SINGAPORE, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within a year of its Series C funding, Love, Bonito, Southeast Asia’s leading womenswear brand, has kickstarted its evolution into a well-rounded female ecosystem with the acquisition of butter., a Singapore based women-led activewear brand, and a small stake investment in Moom Health, a Singapore based natural healthcare startup. This marks Love, Bonito’s commitment towards building a holistic female ecosystem with a house of brands that have been thoughtfully curated for the everyday Asian woman. Its next category expansion in activewear is part of its long-term vision in supporting essential facets of women’s needs within Asia.

“This is an extraordinary milestone for us to achieve within one year of our Series C funding. Our long-term vision is to be a true life partner for our community of women, in and beyond fashion, and activewear is a key category we’ve looked to venture into since two years ago,” says Dione Song, CEO of Love, Bonito. “Merging forces with butter. came at the right place and time for both of us, and we look forward to reshaping our evolution into a female ecosystem alongside emerging passion-driven women-led brands.”

Expansion into Activewear with cheak

Since its Series C funding in October 2021, Love, Bonito had set its sights on activewear, as it is one of fastest growing segments apparel in Asia Pacific, with a projected 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.5% from 2021-2025. The post-pandemic cultural shift in dress code norms have also propelled activewear as a casual alternative beyond workouts.

butter. was established in 2020 by Singaporean female co-founders Olivia Yiong and Tiffany Chng, who are avid sports women looking to address a long-standing lack of high-quality affordable activewear with an Asian fit. With their strong sense of strategic thinking and acute design sensibility, butter. achieved phenomenal growth of $500K in revenue within its first year of operations with only five products, and was on track to achieve 138% YoY growth. It had also established credibility amongst the local fitness scene, with over 100 instructors onboarded on their instructor program.

“Tiffany and I were inspired to start an activewear brand simply because we couldn’t find chic, affordable pieces that fit our Asian body types well. Fast forward two years, we’ve grown butter. from two products to 12 unique styles, and also created a community of passionate, like-minded women in the fitness space. We’re so thankful for all the support thus far and are thrilled to bring butter. to the international stage with Love, Bonito,” shares Olivia Yiong, Co-founder of cheak.

Their keen Asian sensibility and commitment to fostering a strong female community was what truly cemented Love, Bonito’s decision to onboard the brand. Together, they are driven by the shared Asian-centric design philosophy and brand mission to empower the everyday Asian women with confidence through its thoughtfully designed apparels.

“As Love, Bonito evolves into the next stages of growth, we want to join forces with like-hearted female founders and brands to make a difference and impact the lives of Asian women globally. Our vision has always been to journey with a woman through the different aspects and stages of life - and this acquisition allows us to do so meaningfully. We are also excited to empower Tiffany and Olivia in their individual journeys as founders and entrepreneurs to grow, develop and come into their own!” shares Rachel Lim, Co-founder of Love, Bonito.

Embarking on a New Journey as cheak

Commemorating a new era with the coming together of Love, Bonito and butter., the activewear line will be rebranded as cheak. This signifies a new milestone for the next phase of our journey and further amplifies both brands’ passion and vision for serving women on a global stage.

“To celebrate this milestone, we are rebranding butter. to cheak, which was chosen to play on the word ‘cheeky’ and represent our brands’ vibrant personas. Every element of cheak has been carefully chosen to represent the ambitious female active persona - strong and confident, mindful, and knows how to have a little fun along the way,” shares Tiffany Chng, Co-founder of cheak.

Bringing Asian-centric Activewear at Scale

Grounded by a mission to empower the everyday Asian women with an Asian-centric design philosophy, this partnership is set to be a seamless cultural blend between both brands. Love, Bonito envisions bringing cheak to global markets with its established international go-to market strategy, and will leverage on butter.’s resonance across all life stages to expand its customer base, including a growing Gen Z segment.

cheak builds upon butter.’s signature design philosophies and launches in two fabrics, namely BaseCore® which is sweat wicking, compressive and suitable for high intensity activities like HIIT, and BaseFlex®, which feels ultra-soft throughout low intensity activities such as yoga. Customers can look forward to a total of 12 styles (sports bras, leggings and biker shorts), seven inclusive sizes from XXS to XXL, and 13 colours, with eight colours available on Love, Bonito.

Early access is available from 20 October, Thursday, on Love, Bonito’s Global Website and Love, Bonito’s store in ION Orchard in Singapore for Gold and Silver members only. The collection will be launched to the public from 21 October, Friday, on both Love, Bonito, cheak’s website and all Love, Bonito stores in Singapore. Love, Bonito also ships to 20 countries worldwide (free shipping threshold applies). Prices for the all-new cheak activewear range from S$50 to S$79.