Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Analysis with Size, Impact Factors for Industry, Share and Forecast to 2025

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Product Type and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The penetration of UV-based disinfection equipment among centralized food and beverage facilities would fuel food and beverages disinfection market growth during the forecast period. The centralized approach for food processing especially for packaged food products has significantly increased the turnaround for food and beverage packaging. The food contact disinfection activity requires longer duration for sanitation, which eventually increases the overall time required for food and beverage processing. In addition, the manufacturers are facing challenges in terms of chemical disinfectant supply, which has created the need for an effective alternative for conventional chemical based disinfectants.

Food and beverages disinfection Market by Product Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"The global food and beverages disinfection market size is estimated to reach $2,387.9 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% through the forecast period. The chemical based disinfection products segment led the food and beverages disinfection market in 2017, followed by UV disinfection equipment. The significant growth in this segment is attributed to increased penetration of packaged food products in retail food industry, growth in awareness toward food borne diseases, and introduction of regulatory imposition from government organizations.

Chlorine compounds are one of the most convenient chemical disinfectants used by food processing companies due to its economic pricing and easy availability. Hence, the above factors attribute toward the growth in chlorine compound segment in food and beverages disinfection market forecast. Increase in number of patient population suffering from food and water borne diseases has increased the financial burden on healthcare service providers in Asia and Africa. According to WHO, Diarrhoeal diseases contribute 50% of the food borne illnesses with total incidence of 550 million globally per year. The annual mortality rate of diarrhoeal diseases is around 230,000 per year.

In terms of value, North America and Europe collectively contributed around half of the global market share in the food and beverages disinfection market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem.

Key findings of the Food and beverages disinfection Market:

Based on product type, the chlorine compound segment was the highest revenue contributor to the food and beverages disinfection market growth in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end user, the food processing companies segment was the highest contributor to the food and beverages disinfection market growth in terms of value in 2017, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on product type, the chemical disinfectants in Food and beverages disinfection industry (chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide and peroxyacid (PAA), and carboxylic acid) collectively accounted for approximately 80% food and beverages disinfection market share in 2017.

Based on end user, the food processing companies and beverage processing companies segments collectively accounted for more than 50% of the revenue share in the food and beverages disinfection market in 2017, and are anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR of 3.8% and 4.0%, respectively.

