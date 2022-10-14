Music for finance development in Africa: Nomcebo Zidoke's concert for iSwiss.
A real honour to hear such a talented artist sing live, who made the conference atmosphere magical with her presence and performance”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The idea of changing the world from the ground up: this is iSwiss' plan to revolutionise the African financial world. And the change and revolution are celebrated perfectly with the music, in this case, thanks to the unique voice of South African singer Nomcebo Zidoke.
— Aleo Christopher
Noncembo Zidoke, who is already famous on the African continent but rose to world music fame in the summer of 2020 thanks to the hit song 'Jerusalema', was in fact the guest speaker at a concert organised by iSwiss, the innovative Swiss deposit company, held during an event focusing on banking and insurance development between Europe and Africa.
An event of global importance and scope: in fact, the possibility of integrating the two financial systems, which are so different but equally important, was widely discussed. Moreover, iSwiss, after conquering the European and Balkan markets, is now aiming at increasingly non-European horizons for its service offering.
The idea behind the conference is to securitise or list on the stock exchange various entrepreneurial activities on the African continent: activities that can also contribute in a very important way to the growth and expansion of an economy that shows great future prospects.
iSwiss CEO Christhoper Aleo said it was "a real honour to hear such a talented artist sing live, who made the conference atmosphere magical with her presence and performance."
Moreover, in the words of the iSwiss CEO, awarded by Forbes as innovator of the year in the field of finance, one can read great hope for the future of this initiative.
"The integration between the systems of Europe and Africa can be an important step forward for both partners. In fact, the securitisation systems and innovative services offered by iSwiss also benefit small and medium-sized enterprises, unlike traditional systems that favour only multinationals instead."
An integration that, therefore, it is hoped, will proceed very quickly, so that very ambitious goal can be achieved soon and the productive and financial structure of the African continent can grow significantly.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
press@euronewspress.com