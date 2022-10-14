Lobster Market Size, Share, Trends, Overview, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2022-2027

The global lobster market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.94% .

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global lobster market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.94% during 2022-2027.

Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster’s aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Lobster Market Trends:

The rising consumer health awareness has led to an increasing shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, which is driving the lobster market. Furthermore, the easy availability of frozen, canned, and vacuum-packed variants and the elevating consumer inclination towards seafood products are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing penetration of cross-continental food trends and the increasing consumption of lobsters in exotic cuisines are further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the expanding hospitality sector has led to a rise in demand for lobsters across restaurants and hotels, which is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.94% during 2022-2027.



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Boston Lobster

• Clearwater Seafoods

• East Coast Seafood Group

• Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative

• High Liner Foods Incorporated

• PESCANOVA ESPAÑA SL

• Supreme Lobster

• Tangier Lobster

• Thai Union Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on species, weight, product type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Species:

• American Lobster

• Spiny Lobster

• Rock Lobster

• European Lobster

Market Breakup by Weight:

• 5 – 0.75 lbs

• 76 – 3.0 lbs

• Over 3 lbs

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Whole Lobster

• Lobster Tail

• Lobster Meat

• Lobster Claw

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Food Service

• Retail

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Oceania

• Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=998&flag=C

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Europe Lobster Market: https://bit.ly/3fXlOwQ

Processed Meat Market: https://bit.ly/3CAfxyK

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Americas: - +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: - +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800