HAU538, the Mexican NFT Studio Behind Doodlin Town and Part of Ineffable E-Motion, Wants to Build a Luxurious Hotel

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the current situation and the uncertain economy, HAU538, a design studio in Mexico, foresees the opportunity to position itself in the NFT market, on top of building trust and loyalty in the crypto world.

Experts anticipated that 2022 would be the best year for NFTs. Nevertheless, the economy and the slowdown in the adoption of cryptocurrencies resulted in a drop in the volume of sales of NFTs and declines of more than 60% in the value of bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies.

In addition to this, NFTs projects showed poor business practices, novice creators with no experience in project development, teams with no business experience or, in isolated cases, just a group of people not legally established as an organization without the ability to really add value to the market.

Doodlin Town NFT as a promoter of change

HAU538 is the studio created by Miguel Ángel Guzmán, a commercial and real estate entrepreneur in Mexico, whose main objective is to create several NFT projects that provide true utility that help consolidate cryptocurrencies as a new payment instrument in the global economic system.

The company behind HAU538, whose primary differentiator is being a legally established business in Mexico, comprises over 20 close employees and entertains accelerated expansion plans for the next five years.

HAU538's first project is Doodlin Town, a collection of 10,000 NFTs that will serve each week as a lottery ticket to win the creator's royalties every week. It is a simple utility but one that seeks to engender transparency and loyalty in its future holders.

"Each week we'll take the winning numbers from one of the biggest U.S. lotteries, and these will work as a reference to pick our winning holders," Miguel Guzmán explained. "50% of the mint fundraising will be given away to eight holders through a lottery a few days after the art reveal, and later on, 80% of the weekly royalties will go directly to four holders through a weekly lottery."

Mr. Guzmán is a Mexican real estate entrepreneur who is at the helm of Doodlin Town. His goal is to provide benefits full of profits in each project within HAU538. As indicated by Mr. Guzmán, in a few years he wants to be able to launch the first 100% crypto hotel.

"We want to build a hotel in Mexico City focused on the NFT community, which offers the use of the blockchain in its shopping experience, without the need to use FIAT money. Furthermore, the investment for the construction of the hotel would be funded by an NFT project, which would take each NFT as enrollment in a timeshare program that affords them a week stay every year".

Miguel Ángel and the HAU538 team are bent on establishing themselves as forerunners in the NFT world to create a connection between investors and NFT collectors through their weekly prizes ingenious concept. Doodlin Town, the studio's first collection, just announced that it will be officially launched on Oct. 28 with a supply of 10,000 NFTs priced at .049 ETH.

