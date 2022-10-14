Beam Global Receives Order from Nuclear Waste Management Site for Multiple EV ARC™ Solar EV Charging Systems

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that a nuclear waste management federal contractor has ordered multiple EV ARC sustainable charging systems and an ARC Mobility™ trailer for efficient system transport. The systems were purchased using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging systems are rapidly deployed with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. Off-grid and 100% solar powered, each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and includes two chargers to charge two EVs simultaneously. The ARC Mobility™ trailer is a specialized hydraulic transport equipment designed to rapidly relocate off-grid EV ARC™ systems with one-person operation.

“There are approximately 450,000 brownfield sites in the US where digging and construction are high risk or outright prohibited. These sites and the other 55,000 sites related to hazardous waste in the US are ideal locations for EV ARC off-grid, transportable EV charging solutions,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products are rapidly deployed with no construction, no electrical work and no spoils, making them ideal for any site with known or suspected hazardous materials.”



According to the Hazardous Waste 2021 report published by InfrastructureReporCard.org under the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), there are an estimated 450,000 brownfield sites in the U.S. These are identified sites where redevelopment may be complicated by the presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Additionally, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) universe includes over 45,000 facilities that generate large quantities of hazardous waste, 3,779 contaminated sites covering over 18 million acres (approximately the size of South Carolina) that are being cleaned up under the RCRA Corrective Action (CA) program, about 1,200 hazardous waste management facilities, and approximately 8,000 hazardous waste recycling facilities. The risk or outright prohibition of construction that includes digging precludes the installation of in-ground charging. As these sites strive toward cleaner energy sources and fleet electrification, they need options for off-grid renewably powered EV charging solutions.



For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

