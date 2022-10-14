Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations and Investor Conference Call at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022

Updated interim data to be presented from the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) patient cohort of the atrasentan phase 2 AFFINITY basket trial

Additional interim data to be presented from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgAN

Research presentations include the preclinical efficacy profile of CHK-336 and multiple abstracts detailing Chinook's multidimensional approach to precision medicine in nephrology

Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on November 4, 2022 to review and discuss the abstracts and provide corporate updates



/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced nine abstracts to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 from November 3 – 6, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Five abstracts will be presented as posters, one abstract will be delivered as an oral presentation and three abstracts will be presented as informational posters.

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 6:30 pm EDT to review and discuss the abstracts and provide corporate updates. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Sreedhar A. Mandayam, MD, MPH, MBA, FASN, Professor of Nephrology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Baylor College of Medicine and Laura Kooienga, MD, practicing nephrologist and director of research at Colorado Kidney Care, for a discussion on Chinook’s programs.

Poster Presentations

TH-PO497:

Atrasentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy: Interim Results from the AFFINITY Study

Presenting Author: Anjay Rastogi, M.D., Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, Trials - I Session Time: Thursday, November 3rd ​at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm​ EDT





FR-PO659: Updated Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P., University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, UK Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, Trials - II Session Time: Friday, November 4th at ​10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT





TH-PO419: Single Nuclei RNA-seq Reveals Cell-type Specific Responses to Disease and Enalapril in the gddY Mouse Model of IgAN Presenting Author: Eric Olson, Ph.D., Chinook Therapeutics Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Inflammation and Fibrosis Session Time: Thursday, November 3rd at ​10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT





FR-PO334: Preclinical Efficacy of CHK-336: A First in Class, Liver-Targeted, Small Molecule Inhibitor of Lactate Dehydrogenase for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxalurias Presenting Author: Jennifer Cox, Ph.D., Chinook ​Therapeutics Session Title: Genetic Diseases: Models, Mechanisms, Treatments Session Time: Friday, November 4th ​at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT

SA-PO1011: Unsupervised Characterization of the NURTuRE Cohort Reveals Gene Expression and Tissue Remodeling Dynamics along a Synthetic CKD Progression Axis Presenting Author: Tobias Bohnenpoll, Ph.D., Evotec SE Session Title: CKD Pathobiology - II Session Time: Saturday, November 5th at ​10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT





Oral Presentation

FR-OR60: A Multi-Omics Approach to IgA Nephropathy Characterization in the NURTuRE Cohort Enables Precision-Based Treatment Approaches Presenting Author: Eric Olson, Ph.D., Chinook Therapeutics Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: From Bench to Bedside Session Time: Friday, November 4th at ​4:30 – 6:00 pm EDT





Informational Posters

INFO27: A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy – The ALIGN Study Presenting Author: Hiddo Heerspink, Ph.D., University Medical Center Groningen, the Netherlands Session Time: Thursday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT

INFO31: Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases – The AFFINITY Study Presenting Author: Michelle Rheault, M.D., University of Minnesota Session Time: Thursday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 5th at​ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT

INFO28: A Phase 1/2 Multicenter Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults with IgA Nephropathy Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P., University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, UK Session Time: Thursday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 5th at​ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT



For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ASN Kidney Week 2022 website.

Investor Conference Call Details

To access the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the Conference ID 7505851 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is being evaluated in a phase 1 healthy volunteer trial. In addition, Chinook is advancing research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

