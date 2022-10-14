Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,933 in the last 365 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7297keo. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf67920663fb34bef80ab9b99d00c89ec, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information
AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.