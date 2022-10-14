United States Tumor Embolization Market Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Interventional Radiologists
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Tumor Embolization Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists
Why Buy This Report
- Helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor embolization in the USA.
- Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
- Valuable insights from from demand side of the market
- Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies
- Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
TUMOR EMBOLIZATION (TE) USA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Cancer Care - By Hospital Types
- Healthcare Structure - Challenges?
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Cancer Type
- Procedure Split by Specialist Type
- Procedure Split by Techniques
- Average Procedures By Physician
- Procedure Growth Rates
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
Companies Mentioned
- Merit Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Terumo
- BTG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4qeaq
<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900