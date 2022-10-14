United States Tumor Ablation Market Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Interventional Radiologists

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Tumor Ablation Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first-ever syndicated report robust insights from Interventional Radiologists

Why Buy This Report

Helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor ablation in the USA

Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model

Valuable insights from from demand side of the market

Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies

Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

Detailed Research Methodology

Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

TUMOR ABLATION (TA) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

Healthcare System

Healthcare Infrastructure in USA - Cancer Care and Ambulatory Surgery Centres?

Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

Procedure Split by Modality Type

Procedure Split by Cancer Type

Average Procedures By Physician

Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

CI Snapshot

Key Competitor Activities

Product portfolio

Product Approval Overview

Clinical Trials Overview

Company Profile

Product Approvals

Clinical Trials

Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

Key Market Activities

Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

Medical Devices Regulatory Body

Regulatory Approval Pathway

Reimbursement landscape

Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

Health Insurance Coverage

Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

Referral Pathway

Treatment Overview

Treatment Care Pathway

Treatment Guidelines

Interventional Therapies

Interventional Technology

Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)

Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Merit Medical

Angiodynamics

J&J Ethicon

MedWaves

Perseon

Healthtronics

BTG/Galil

Philips

SonaCare

Insightec

