United States Tumor Ablation Market Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Interventional Radiologists

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Tumor Ablation Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first-ever syndicated report robust insights from Interventional Radiologists

Why Buy This Report

  • Helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor ablation in the USA
  • Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
  • Valuable insights from from demand side of the market
  • Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies
  • Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology
  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

TUMOR ABLATION (TA) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare System
  • Healthcare Infrastructure in USA - Cancer Care and Ambulatory Surgery Centres?
  • Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Modality Type
  • Procedure Split by Cancer Type
  • Average Procedures By Physician
  • Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot
  • Key Competitor Activities
  • Product portfolio
  • Product Approval Overview
  • Clinical Trials Overview
  • Company Profile
  • Product Approvals
  • Clinical Trials
  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
  • Key Market Activities
  • Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body
  • Regulatory Approval Pathway
  • Reimbursement landscape
  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
  • Health Insurance Coverage
  • Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway
  • Treatment Overview
  • Treatment Care Pathway
  • Treatment Guidelines
  • Interventional Therapies
  • Interventional Technology
  • Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

Companies Mentioned

  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific
  • Merit Medical
  • Angiodynamics
  • J&J Ethicon
  • MedWaves
  • Perseon
  • Healthtronics
  • BTG/Galil
  • Philips
  • SonaCare
  • Insightec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toolql

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

