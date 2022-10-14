Portsmouth Water Selects Copperleaf to Optimize Portfolio Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. CPLF ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Portsmouth Water, the utility company responsible for delivering drinking water to customers through South East Hampshire and West Sussex.

Deciding where and when to invest to maximize capital efficiency, manage risk, and meet performance targets is crucial in the upcoming price review period, PR24. The Copperleaf H2O Solution, a streamlined implementation of Copperleaf Portfolio™, provides off-the-shelf asset investment planning and management (AIPM) capabilities aligned with UK water regulator Ofwat's framework. The solution will enable Portsmouth Water to compare dissimilar investment options by evaluating the financial and non-financial benefits of all potential investments on a common economic scale, including risk mitigation and delivery of performance commitments.

"Portsmouth Water, like all water companies, faces a number of challenges to secure long-term resilience and continue delivering high-quality water services to customers. This future is uncertain, and therefore to ensure we meet these challenges in the most cost-effective way, we need to set out strategies that are adaptive to a wide range of potential future scenarios," said Jamie Jones, Regulations Manager at Portsmouth Water. "The Copperleaf H20 solution will help us do this efficiently and quickly, and we look forward to using the solution as an integral part of our PR24 price review process."

"Portsmouth Water is excited to partner with Copperleaf on our journey towards more robust decision-making capabilities, both in terms of our asset planning and portfolio optimization functions," added AnneLouise McGinn, Asset Management Lead at Portsmouth Water. "The solution promises to maintain transparency of operability, reducing the need for black-box decision making and facilitating the development of more robust, appropriate, and defensible investment plans based on our corporate vision and customer needs."

"UK water companies are preparing their business submissions with a key focus on developing plans that deliver long-term value against the backdrop of an uncertain future," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "The Copperleaf H2O solution allows a rapid implementation that will enable Portsmouth Water to optimize investments against a range of possible scenarios and demonstrate how options selected will impact stakeholders and the environment."

"Portsmouth Water joining our growing client community is further testament to how well our solutions support the complex challenges of the water sector," said Wayne Collins, Vice President of Sales for Copperleaf in EMEA. "We thank them for trusting us with this important project and look forward to working together."

About Portsmouth Water

Portsmouth Water supplies water to Portsmouth and surrounding areas. The company delivers 170,000 million litres of water per day to 735,000 residential and commercial customers, covering a total of 868 square kilometres. With dozens of reservoir sites, treatment works and water sources, Portsmouth Water aims to deliver high quality water, customer service and value for money.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf CPLF provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

