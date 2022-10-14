Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,864 in the last 365 days.

Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Newell Brands Inc. NWL today announced its third quarter 2022 earnings results will be released Friday, October 28, 2022 prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands NWL is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006056/en/

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

You just read:

Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.