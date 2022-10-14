Premium Chocolate Market Worth $48.2 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 9.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasingly Inclining Towards Opting For Dark Chocolates As A Dessert Option is One Of The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Premium Chocolate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Premium Chocolate Market size is estimated to reach $48.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Premium chocolates are high-quality chocolate variants that are produced from ultra-fine ingredients and are infused with a variety of exotic flavors, including peanut butter, caramel, mint, honey, tropical fruits, espresso, and others. Premium chocolates are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of premium chocolates and the rise in the branding of premium chocolates as gifts by the key players. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary :

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Premium-Chocolate-Market-Research-509576

Key takeaways :

1. Geographically, North America Premium Chocolate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the demand for dark chocolates made with cocoa powder.

2. The increase in the availability of flavored premium chocolates in supermarkets is driving the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment. However, the fluctuating price of cocoa beans is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Premium Chocolate Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Premium Chocolate Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509576

Segmental Analysis :

1. The Premium Chocolate Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Dark Premium Chocolate and White and Milk Premium Chocolate. The Dark Premium Chocolate segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.1% over the period 2021-2026.

2. The Premium Chocolate Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for various premium chocolates made with cocoa powder in supermarkets and the rise in the investment by the key players.

3. North America held the largest share with 27% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for dark chocolates made with cocoa powder and cocoa beans and an increase in product launches by key players. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of premium chocolates in developed nations is driving the growth of the Premium Chocolate Market.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Premium Chocolate Industry are -

1. The Hershey Company

2. Ferrero Group

3. Yildiz Holding

4. Mondelez International Inc

5. Mars Incorporated

Click on the following link to buy the Premium Chocolate Market Report :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509576

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports :

A. Chocolate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16674/chocolate-market.html

B. Chocolate Flavors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Chocolate-Flavors-Market-Research-504905