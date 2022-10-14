Pressure Pumping Market Share Worth US$ 71.3 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

With the growth of new water and wastewater plants the Pressure Pumping Market is estimated to rise.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pressure Pumping Market size is forecast to reach US$71.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing need for pumps as an essential component of manufacturing units that enable water supply and all fluid flow operations in the agriculture, mining, oil, and gas industries is driving the market growth. Workover pumping, wireline intervention, acidization, cementing well injection, pressurized fluid pumping, and coiled tubing are all pressure pumping services. It is widely used in the end-use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pressure Pumping Market highlights the following areas -

1. The North American region dominated the pressure pumping market due to the rising growth of the building and construction activities. For instance according to the Office for National Statistics, in Great Britain, there is seen positive growth in the new housing construction orders in both public and private sectors. In the UK, monthly construction production grew by a record 23.5 percent in June 2020 dramatically higher than the previous record monthly growth of 7.6 percent in May 2020.

2. An increase in demand for single-stage centrifugal pumps in the oil & gas industry most commonly to transfer low-viscosity fluids at high flow rates is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

3. Furthermore, drawbacks associated with centrifugal pumps will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Dynamic pumps held the largest share in the pressure pumping market and are expected to continue their dominance over the period 2022-2027. Under the dynamic pump group centrifugal pumps due to their simple working principle and low manufacturing costs, are the most widely used pump type in the world.

2. North America region dominated the pressure pumping market with a share of 37% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansions with new construction orders, companies here are offered with lucrative opportunities to increase their production capacity and, in turn, to stimulate market growth.

3. The oil & gas sector dominated the pressure pumping market with 24.3% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. The most prevalent types of pumps used in the oil and gas sector are centrifugal pumps. Centrifugal pumps employ centrifugal force, which is generated by the rotation of the pump impeller, to draw fluid into the pump's intake and propel it through the discharge section.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pressure Pumping Industry are -

1. Halliburton

2. Baker Hughes

3. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

4. Trican

5. Caterpillar Inc.



