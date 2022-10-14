Power Over Ethernet Market Worth $392.6 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 7.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Adoption Of Power Over Ethernet Systems In Various Industries Which Set To Drive The Power Over Ethernet Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Power Over Ethernet Market was valued at $685.1 million in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period 2021-2026. PoE is a technology which describes several standard ad-hoc systems that are used for power and data transmission over an existing data connection with a single Ethernet cabling. Low cost, low maintenance, easy installation and less downtime are some of the factors make it more advanced than traditional network power cables. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. North America dominates the Power over Ethernet market owing to high investments and early adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and smart buildings.

2. Growing adoption of PoE for smart buildings as it reduces installation costs, offer responsive deployment. It benefits building owners as they are cost effective compared to traditional electrical wiring.

3. High adoption of PoE in smart grids with increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure and its up gradation set to boost the PoE market demand.

4. Limited power capacity and limited distance for data transmission has been hampering the growth of the market. However, high investments and development of new standards and solutions with advancing technologies are creating opportunities for the market growth.

Segmental Analysis :

1. 802.3Bt Standard holds the major share in Power over Ethernet market at 42% in 2020. Growing demand for high powered devices in order to support smart devices connected to the Ethernet network set to drive the PoE market growth. In 2018, The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) had ratified as in order to meet the power demand of smart buildings and IoT applications.

2. LED Lighting has been the primary application for Power over Ethernet market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during forecast period 2021-2026. In LED Lighting, PoE can be used to eliminate separate power supplies and additional AC electrical infrastructure to power IP enabled building systems.

3. North America dominated the Power over Ethernet market with a share of 34% in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. The presence of large number of PoE power sourcing equipment as well as powered device manufacturers in this region set to drive the PoE market.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Power over Ethernet Industry are -

1. Microsemi Corp.

2. Linear Technology Corp.

3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. STMicroelectronics N.V.

