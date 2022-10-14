Plastic Valves Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players At Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The key players operating in this market include GF Piping, Parker-Hannifin co., Emerson Electric Co., Watts water technologies, inc., ASAHI YUKIZAI and others.

ISLE OF MAN, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Plastic Valves?

Plastic valves are an important part of various industries and are used in many applications. Plastic valves can be made from a variety of materials, the most common being polypropylene, PVC, and ABS. Plastic valves offer many benefits over other types of valves, such as being lighter weight, more corrosion resistant, and less expensive.

Plastic Valves Market Size Analysis:

The global plastic valves market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2028. The growing demand for light weight and corrosion resistant products in various end-use industries such as water & wastewater management, oil & gas, chemical processing, and food & beverage is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the plastic valves market is classified into Gate Valve, Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Diaphragm Valve, Check Valve, Plug Valv, Pinch Valve, Needle Valve, Pressure Relief Valve and others. The ball valve segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period on account of rising demand from water & wastewater management and oil & gas industries.

On the basis of material type, the market is divided into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyvinyl Chloride (Cpvc), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Others. The PVC segment held the largest share of XX% in 2020 on account of its superior physical properties such as resistance to chemicals and abrasion.

In terms of end-use industry, water & wastewater management held the largest share of XX% in 2018 due to growing infrastructure development activities in developing economies such as India and China. The oil & gas industry is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here- https://douglasinsights.com/plastic-valves-market

Plastic Valves Market Drivers:

The major factor driving the growth of the plastic valves market is the growing demand from various end-use industries, such as water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, oil & gas, and power generation. The increasing investment in infrastructure development and the need for energy-efficient products are also propelling the growth of the plastic valves market. However, the volatile raw material prices and stringent government regulations are restraining the growth of this market.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest contributor to the global plastic valves market owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2027. North America and Europe are expected to be the second-largest and third-largest contributors, respectively, while the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing construction industry in this region.

Browse the full report here- https://douglasinsights.com/plastic-valves-market

Plastic Valves Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The global plastic valves market is fragmented in terms of number of players with the presence of many small and medium-sized manufacturers. The competition among the players is intense as all are striving to gain a larger share in the market. Some of the key players operating in this market include GF Piping, Parker-Hannifin co., Emerson Electric Co., Watts water technologies, inc., ASAHI YUKIZAI, CIRCOR International, Inc., Flowserve Corporation, KITZ Corporation, Hayward Holding, Inc., Techno Plastic Industry LLC, Safi Thermoplastics, Valves Solutions, AVK International A/S, American valve, Inc., Process Development & Control LLC, Valtorc International Inc., MVS Valves, Colonial Engineering Inc., Ipex Inc., The Specialty Mfg. Co, Zhejing Xier Plastic Valve lead Co.

Market Segmentation in the report is as below-

By Type

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Check Valve

Plug Valve

Pinch Valve

Needle Valve

Pressure Relief Valve

Others

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (Cpvc)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others

By Function

Isolation Valves

Control Valves

Others

By End User

Oil and Gas

Water and Waste Treatment

Chemical

Energy and Utilities

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Marine

Automotive

Metals and Mining

Paper and Pulp

Others

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Plastic Valves industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Plastic Valves market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Plastic Valves market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Plastic Valves market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Plastic Valves and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Plastic Valves across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Access the complete market research report here- https://douglasinsights.com/plastic-valves-market

Table of content:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3. PLASTIC VALVES – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 By Type

3.7.2 By Material

3.7.3 By Function

3.7.4 By End User

3.7.5 By Region

4. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6. GLOBAL PLASTIC VALVES MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Type

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Type

6.4 Gate Valve Market by Regions

6.5 Globe Valve Market by Regions

6.6 Ball Valve Market by Regions

6.7 Butterfly Valve Market by Regions

6.8 Diaphragm Valve Market by Regions

6.9 Check Valve Market by Regions

6.10. Plug Valve Market by Regions

6.11 Pinch Valve Market by Regions

6.12 Needle Valve Market by Regions

6.13 Pressure Relief Valve Market by Regions

6.14 Others Market by Regions

7. GLOBAL PLASTIC VALVES MARKET ANALYSIS BY MATERIAL

7.1 Overview by Material

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by Material

7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market by Regions

7.5 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (Cpvc) Market by Regions

7.6 Polypropylene (PP) Market by Regions

7.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by Regions

…………..Continued

Access the complete market research report here- https://douglasinsights.com/plastic-valves-market

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Latest Articles on Our Blog:

All About Focus Group | The Ultimate Step-By-Step Guide - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/focus-groups-the-ultimate-step-by-step-guide

Know the Pain & Gain of Consumer: Value proposition canvas - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/the-value-proposition-canvas-how-to-manage-consumer-pains-and-gains