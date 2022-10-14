Submit Release
Arrival to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Arrival
Arrival's mission is to master a radically more efficient New Method to design, produce, sell and service the best ever electric vehicle, because we want a world where cities are free from fossil fuel vehicles. Our in-house technologies enable a unique approach to produce vehicles using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

