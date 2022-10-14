Potassium Permanganate Market Worth $1.2 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 6.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Demand Of Potassium Permanganate Market is High in Pharmaceutical Industry As It Offers Wide Range Of Medical Benefits.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Potassium Permanganate Market size is expected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. The potassium permanganate is an inorganic compound and is produced with the oxidation of potassium manganite, created by the fusion of pyrolusite and potassium hydroxide. It is also used as oxidizing titrant in the redox titration process against the oxalic acid. This chemical is used as bleaching agent and colorant in the textile sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. The potassium permanganate market size is growing due to high demand in various end-use industries such as agriculture, redox titrations of oxalic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and others in chemical, wastewater treatment, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region held a major growth share and will continue to dominate the potassium permanganate industry due to the developing wastewater treatment and agriculture activities in the APAC region.

3. The demand for free-flowing grade type of potassium permanganate is high due to its major applications in the wastewater treatment plants, chemical processing, and others in the coming years.

1. By grade, the free flowing segment is expected to have the largest share of more than 36% in 2021 and is expected to boost the potassium permanganate market share in the coming years. The free flowing grade type is growing majorly owing to its increasing applications in the wastewater treatments industry.

2. By application, the water treatment and purification segment is expected to hold a significant share of 30% in 2021 and is expected to increase the potassium permanganate market size in the coming years. The demand for potassium permanganate is high due to increasing water treatment activities and purification uses in industrial wastewater, beverages sector, and municipal water systems.

3. By end-use industry, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to have the largest share of more than 25% in 2021 and is expected to dominate in the potassium permanganate market during the forecast period. The rising development and water treatment activities are influencing the growth of potassium permanganate in the wastewater treatment sector.

4. By geographical analysis, the Asia pacific holds the largest potassium permanganate market share of more than 39% in 2021 and will majorly contribute in the potassium permanganate market in the coming years. The demand of potassium permanganate in this region is high due to advanced water treatment, automotive, and agriculture sector base.

The top 5 players in the Potassium Permanganate Industry are -

1. Chongqing Jialing Chemical Co., Ltd

2. GROUPSTARS CHEMICAL L.L.C

3. Organic Industries Pvt Ltd.

4. Seidler Chemical Co, Inc (CARE)

5. Continental Chemicals

